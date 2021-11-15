Solutions Architect Java at Mediro ICT

Joint venture in the insurance industry is looking for a Solutions Architect with a background in [URL Removed] clients and [URL Removed] work (may be required from time to time to go to the offices in Roodepoort Johannesburg, majority of work will be remote)Must be willing and able to work out of the norm hours (may for examplehave to attend certain meetings after hours to accommodate international clients) You will take ownership of the end to end solution design for projects, mostly in Java environments. Must have a Java dev background, or a Strong Java Systems Analyst/Architect that want to transition to a Solution [URL Removed] for developing end to end technical solutions to address business problem, new service offerings go to market strategy [URL Removed] the standard architecture building blocks -document the end-to-end solution including the following:Applicatin designData DesignInfrastructure designNetwork designSecurity designIntegration designUnderstand internal and external business requirements as it relates to the change initiativeDevelopan application solution architecture that accurately translatebusiness requirements to technology and ensurethe design will meet business requirements throughout the lifecycle of a [URL Removed] with the Domain Architects on the solution design to ensure it conforms to enterprise architectural standards and future [URL Removed] with IT Project Managers and IT Delivery Coordinators to implement a solution that will meet business requirements within time and cost [URL Removed] and disseminate knowledge of application-usage best [URL Removed]effectiveness; recommendimprovements according to systems development [URL Removed] and evaluate risks and participate in mitigation and control [URL Removed] the Business Analyst to collect the required information to shape the designProvide guidance and coaching to developers and specialists on changes throughout the design [URL Removed] traceability between requirements and application solution architecture [URL Removed] and delegate application development responsibilities to developers and specialists to ensure the project is completed within the required time [URL Removed] known how:Coordinateimplementation tasks with end-user, operations and quality [URL Removed] experience with alternate implementation strategies such as pilot or [URL Removed]implementation reviews for complex [URL Removed] consulted on various aspects of moving applications into the production [URL Removed] a wide range of experience: Infrastructure, networks, programming, applications, security, integrationHas a platform and vendor independent mind-setCan demonstrate design involvement in large scale systems integration projectsKnowledge of functions and features of applications related to their [URL Removed] experience with multiple, industry standard, structured [URL Removed] utilised in their career several difference project methodologies and understands when different approaches are [URL Removed] familiarity in developing Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) based services within medium to highly complex application [URL Removed] developing solutions within the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) [URL Removed] Management:Facilitate a design outcome between the projects and the domain architectsNeed strong negotiating skillsMust have excellent planning and organization skills with a proven ability to bring projects in on time and within budgetPossess excellent communication skills both written and oralDisplay a strong customer focus background with commercial awareness and strategic thinking capabilityCultivate relationships with business and technology [URL Removed] with all stakeholders in a professional and cooperative mannerMinimum RequirementsCompetencies requiredMinimum qualificationsUndergraduate technical degree (e.g., BIng, BSc) or equivalent experience in TechnologyTOGAF exposureMinimum experienceComes from a package implementation or software development backgroundWas a programmer at some stage in his/her careerPrevious solution architecture or the technical lead for multiple projectsSignificant design exposure for large scale integrated solutionsMinimum of 2 years’ experience as an architect or technical leadExperience working in a business-critical client facing digital environmentCompetent in Web Development technologiesGood exposure to User Interface and User Experience Design, both Web and [URL Removed] knowledge around Integration as well as the Security associated with these [URL Removed] to construct UML-based diagrams.A significant can do attitudeResults focus and driven

Learn more/Apply for this position