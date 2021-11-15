Support Engineer

The Role: Essential Function:

  • Log all calls via the call management system.
  • Assist with IMAC (Install, Move, Add and Change) relating to hardware and software.
  • To provide technical support for onsite and remote persons via telephone, email and face to face and keep them updated with their logged requests.
  • To maintain exceptional service for all support queries.
  • Ability to identify a business requirement and provide appropriate technical solutions.
  • To take ownership of technical problems.
  • To be pro-active when dealing with requests and to escalate Back Office problems to the Infrastructure Team.
  • To liaise with relevant third parties to resolve technical issues.
  • Assist with the purchasing of IT related equipment.
  • Deliver on tasks contributing towards project delivery.
  • Contribute to delivering an after-hours rotation based standby service.
  • Be prepared to travel to remote customer sites (local and abroad) on occasion.
  • Management of User Accounts, Mail accounts & Storage recourses.
  • Deliver support on the wide area network across Africa.
  • Administer network shares and printers.
  • Administer network security & permissions.
  • Ensure effective on-going support for all systems in use by.
  • These systems will include, but not be limited to; Operating Systems, Microsoft Office products, security products, business systems like Tourplan and Maximizer.

Skills and Experience: Essential Function:

  • A+/N+
  • MCP / MCSA / MDAA or similar.
  • ITIL Foundation ?? Desirable.
  • Additional technology related certification is an advantage.

Experience Required:

  • Experience on desktops, laptops, terminals and printers. 5 years
  • 5 years of supporting MS Office Applications.
  • Supporting Windows operating systems. 5 years
  • Supporting users working from Terminal servers. 3 Year
  • Experience on servers.

Key Accountabilities: High standard of customer liaison and presentationThorough troubleshooting skillsGood telephone manner as well as good customer facing skillsAbility to follow processesPersonality and Attributes: The successful candidate should:

  • Have an enquiring mind.
  • Be methodical, be punctual.
  • Pay attention to detail.
  • Show perseverance and patience, ability to work under pressure.
  • Ability to put thoughts and ideas on paper, have high energy level, be flexible.
  • Be organized, have the ability to overcome obstacles and persist with the task at hand.
  • Be adaptable, be diligence and self-motivated, be passionate about technology and delivering exceptional service..

