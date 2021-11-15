Support Engineer

The Role: Essential Function:

Log all calls via the call management system.

Assist with IMAC (Install, Move, Add and Change) relating to hardware and software.

To provide technical support for onsite and remote persons via telephone, email and face to face and keep them updated with their logged requests.

To maintain exceptional service for all support queries.

Ability to identify a business requirement and provide appropriate technical solutions.

To take ownership of technical problems.

To be pro-active when dealing with requests and to escalate Back Office problems to the Infrastructure Team.

To liaise with relevant third parties to resolve technical issues.

Assist with the purchasing of IT related equipment.

Deliver on tasks contributing towards project delivery.

Contribute to delivering an after-hours rotation based standby service.

Be prepared to travel to remote customer sites (local and abroad) on occasion.

Management of User Accounts, Mail accounts & Storage recourses.

Deliver support on the wide area network across Africa.

Administer network shares and printers.

Administer network security & permissions.

Ensure effective on-going support for all systems in use by.

These systems will include, but not be limited to; Operating Systems, Microsoft Office products, security products, business systems like Tourplan and Maximizer.

Skills and Experience: Essential Function:

A+/N+

MCP / MCSA / MDAA or similar.

ITIL Foundation ?? Desirable.

Additional technology related certification is an advantage.

Experience Required:

Experience on desktops, laptops, terminals and printers. 5 years

5 years of supporting MS Office Applications.

Supporting Windows operating systems. 5 years

Supporting users working from Terminal servers. 3 Year

Experience on servers.

Key Accountabilities: High standard of customer liaison and presentationThorough troubleshooting skillsGood telephone manner as well as good customer facing skillsAbility to follow processesPersonality and Attributes: The successful candidate should:

Have an enquiring mind.

Be methodical, be punctual.

Pay attention to detail.

Show perseverance and patience, ability to work under pressure.

Ability to put thoughts and ideas on paper, have high energy level, be flexible.

Be organized, have the ability to overcome obstacles and persist with the task at hand.

Be adaptable, be diligence and self-motivated, be passionate about technology and delivering exceptional service..

