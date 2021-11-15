Support Engineer

The Role: Essential Function:
- Log all calls via the call management system.
- Assist with IMAC (Install, Move, Add and Change) relating to hardware and software.
- To provide technical support for onsite and remote persons via telephone, email and face to face and keep them updated with their logged requests.
- To maintain exceptional service for all support queries.
- Ability to identify a business requirement and provide appropriate technical solutions.
- To take ownership of technical problems.
- To be pro-active when dealing with requests and to escalate Back Office problems to the Infrastructure Team.
- To liaise with relevant third parties to resolve technical issues.
- Assist with the purchasing of IT related equipment.
- Deliver on tasks contributing towards project delivery.
- Contribute to delivering an after-hours rotation based standby service.
- Be prepared to travel to remote customer sites (local and abroad) on occasion.
- Management of User Accounts, Mail accounts & Storage recourses.
- Deliver support on the wide area network across Africa.
- Administer network shares and printers.
- Administer network security & permissions.
- Ensure effective on-going support for all systems in use by.
- These systems will include, but not be limited to; Operating Systems, Microsoft Office products, security products, business systems like Tourplan and Maximizer.
Skills and Experience: Essential Function:
- A+/N+
- MCP / MCSA / MDAA or similar.
- ITIL Foundation ?? Desirable.
- Additional technology related certification is an advantage.
Experience Required:
- Experience on desktops, laptops, terminals and printers. 5 years
- 5 years of supporting MS Office Applications.
- Supporting Windows operating systems. 5 years
- Supporting users working from Terminal servers. 3 Year
- Experience on servers.
Key Accountabilities: High standard of customer liaison and presentationThorough troubleshooting skillsGood telephone manner as well as good customer facing skillsAbility to follow processesPersonality and Attributes: The successful candidate should:
- Have an enquiring mind.
- Be methodical, be punctual.
- Pay attention to detail.
- Show perseverance and patience, ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to put thoughts and ideas on paper, have high energy level, be flexible.
- Be organized, have the ability to overcome obstacles and persist with the task at hand.
- Be adaptable, be diligence and self-motivated, be passionate about technology and delivering exceptional service..