Wireless Engineer

As a Wireless Engineer:

plays a primary role in the design, installation, testing, implementation, and maintenance of the wireless network infrastructure for our customers. The Wireless Engineer is responsible for the design, implementation, operation and maintenance of multiple, multi-site, high density wireless infrastructure. The position requires travel weekly.

? Required to perform various functions, but not limited to o Remote support o Telephonic support o Spectrum analysis o Planning and design o Surveys (indoor and outdoor) o Installationo Alignment, and configuration of Microwave PTP and PTMP wireless and Wi-Fi networks, network components and Management.

? Required to identify, troubleshoot, and resolve complex problems, assess network performance, and meet technical design requirements with a strong emphasis on customer service both internal and external.

? Devise, plan, deploy and improve wireless networks from the project initiation to closing by collaborating with vendors, project managers and network engineers.

? Troubleshoot and validate the performance, quality, and reliability of the wireless networks.

? Design and deploy changes to the configurations of clients as per the applicable change management process.

? Attend to SLA’s.

? Make use of testing and diagnostic tools to assess and modify equipment.? Mentor wireless team members on technical issues.

? Continual self-education and researching within the industry.

CWNA (Vendor Certifications will also be accepted)

CWNP and CWDP preferred

Excellent Wireless knowledge.

At least 6 years’ experience in wireless and networking.

Good IP networking skills.

Good sound knowledge of solar, cabling and earthing.

Ensure adherence of the OH & S within the areas of responsibility.

Ruckus and Cisco experience preferred.

Excellent communication and people skills.

Project management will be beneficial.

Willing to travel and work overtime.

Desired Skills:

IP

Ruckus

Cisco

Wireless

Networking

IP Networking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Preferred Employer

Entrepreneurial Family Work Environment

Work Hard, Play Hard

Surround yourself with like minded SUPER SMART people. !

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Mobile Phone

