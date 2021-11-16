Angular Developer (Docker, PHP) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Digital Strategist & Software Solutions Provider in Joburg seeks the coding talents of a self-driven Angular Developer who is able to thrive in a complex environment juggling multiple diverse projects. Your core role will entail new software system builds and maintenance of existing systems. You will have opportunities to engage with clients building both soft and technical skills while collaborating with cross-functional development, design and UI teams to define, design, and ship new applications. You must possess a BSc/B.E/BTech Degree in Computer Science with 3-5 years suitable work experience. Non-negotiable technologies include Angular and Docker. Any PHP, [URL Removed] Node.js, React, React Native, Laravel experience in addition, will be a [URL Removed] B.E/BTech Degree in Computer Science.

3-5 Years relevant work experience.

Must-Haves –

Angular & Docker.

Beneficial Skills (Any of these)

PHP, [URL Removed] Node.js, React, React Native, Laravel, etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

A good understanding of written and verbal communication.

Able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision.

Must be a self-starter.

Ability to work in a complex environment with multiple and changing priorities.

Can focus on deadlines and deliverables.

It is essential to have an attitude that is conducive to learning and continuously improving and developing your skillset.

