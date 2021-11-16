Business Intelligence Manager

Duties:

1. Provide credible and reliable economic data and information on trade. In partnership with relevant stakeholders, researches and extracts data from all applicable sources, endures accuracy and quality of findings whilst complying with policies and applicable laws.

2. Provide effective support for the promotional activities of the organisation. Produce and present quarterly and annual reports on economic, cluster and other opportunities for the stakeholders and media.

3. Establish and maintain an information hub – provide business intelligence analysis per identified cluster for trade and investment purposes by performing and overseeing highly specialised data analysis and editing. Ensure up to date data and business intelligence reporting.

4. Business Processes – coordinate research team and develop an operational plan for the Research Unit. Conducts and oversees detailed, comprehensive searches and creates in-depth analysis on research projects with relevant partners.

5. Planning and Reporting – ensure the development of quality standards and data analysis framework. Provide guidance on research processes to continuously improve cluster-based output. Provide regular communication, feedback and status update reports on research projects to Line Manager and relevant stakeholders/clients.

6. Internal and External Stakeholders – develop stakeholder engagement strategy; this includes service providers and partners. Initiate and lead cluster interactions to inform primary respondents of data requirements to improve the quality of the data collected. Submit regular reports and feedback to relevant stakeholders on progress of various clusters.

7. Oversight over: projects and associated activities, Research Unit including contract researchers, Help Desk.

8.To abide by organisation’s Code of Conduct at all times and portray a professional image.

Job requirements:

– A minimum tertiary qualification of Masters degree in Economics

– At least 6 years’ experience in data and statistical analysis published in reputable journals

– Research knowledge and experience of utmost importance

– Knowledge in either advanced training in Statistical Analysis System (SAS) / Project Management / Economic Indicators

– Knowledge of the policy environment particularly the economic policy, industry and dynamics

– In-depth knowledge of the organisation’s procedures and protocols and strategies employed

– Knowledge of trade promotion issues and government trade policies/incentives is advantageous

– Understanding of the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA)

– Understanding of international economy and trends

