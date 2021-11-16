Business Intelligence Manager

Market related salary and benefits offered

2-year contract

Exciting opportunity to join dynamic team in a BIM position which involves dealing with different sectoral or cluster clients within the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro industries, requiring that the incumbent to have some level of industry understanding, particularly the key sectors within the Metro economy and understand needs of business. This position will also involve various relationships with all public and private stakeholders.

Key requirements:

A minimum tertiary qualification of a Masters Degree in Economics.

At least 6 years’ experience in data and statistical analysis published in reputable journals.

Research knowledge and experience of utmost importance.

Knowledge in either advance training in Statistical Analysis System (SAS) / Project Management / Economic Indicators.

Knowledge of the policy environment particularly the economic policy, industry and dynamics.

In-depth knowledge of the organization’s Procedures and Protocols and Strategies employed.

Knowledge of trade promotion issues and government trade policies/incentives is advantageous.

Understanding of the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA).

Knowledge and understanding of business needs in the NMB Metro.

Understanding of international economy and trends.

Please submit your resume by 25 November 2021.

