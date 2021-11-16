Developer: Front End at Capitec

It pays to have friends!
Purpose Statement
Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.
Experience
- 3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- SQL 2005 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
Conditions of Employment
