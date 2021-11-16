Front-end Developer (.NET Core Angular JavaScript) – Midrand – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Located in Midrand, this engineering establishment, on a trajectory of growth, is looking to hire a proactive and zealous Front-end Developer, who’ll join their organization.

You’ll be working directly with a prominent technical team based in Perth and the Philippines, but would be required to interface with people globally!

If keeping up with development trends globally is up your ally, this this one’s for you – APLLY TODAY!

Requirements:

.NET Core

IIS Server

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular

DevOps

SQL Server

Git

Cloud services

Reference Number for this position is TRA53987 which is a Permanent position based in Midrand, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

