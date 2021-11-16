Information Security Officer (CH721) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for an Information Security Officer.

Rationale for the new role –

  • As a Fintech company, the management of information security is critical component required to mitigate cyber security attacks and or breaches.
  • An Information Security Officer (ISO) role has been identified to support the need for focused information security requirements.

Responsibilities include

  • Provide and support information security vision and strategies.
  • Support internal auditing and implement a program to monitor and audit compliance to policies and related controls.
  • Take ownership of completing external security assessments with the assistance of IT support.
  • Ability to provide security training and to implement security awareness programs.
  • Support ISO 27001 implementation and compliance.
  • Ownership for ISO 27001 certification (if applicable)
  • Evaluates security incidents and responses.
  • Evaluate security solutions and proposals when required.
  • Chair the Risk and Security monthly meeting.
  • Ownership of completing PCIDSS Self-assessment questionnaires.
  • Facilitate risk awareness sessions and manage outcomes.

Collaboration

  • Interdepartmental
  • External legal and compliance entities
  • Customers and clients
  • Cyber security solution suppliers

Ideal requirements –

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • ISO 27001 qualification will be beneficial
  • Auditing certificate will be beneficial
  • 3 years experience in information security duties
  • 5 years information technology experience to include computer and networking infrastructure, operating systems, application software development, regulatory compliance, risk management.
  • Good understanding of security systems and applications.
  • Experience in ISO 27001 implementation and management
  • Experience in the payments / financial industry will be beneficial

Personal traits

  • Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans
  • Excellent writing skills especially, policy and procedure documentation
  • Very good interpersonal relationship skills (ability to interact at all levels within the organisation)
  • Accountability & action orientated
  • Analytical and good problem-solving ability
  • Resilience
  • Work independently and effectively in a team
  • Disciplined and self-managed
  • The candidate must have the ability to travel, either locally (often using their own car) or elsewhere in the country
  • Drivers license

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

