Information Security Officer (CH721) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for an Information Security Officer.
Rationale for the new role –
- As a Fintech company, the management of information security is critical component required to mitigate cyber security attacks and or breaches.
- An Information Security Officer (ISO) role has been identified to support the need for focused information security requirements.
Responsibilities include
- Provide and support information security vision and strategies.
- Support internal auditing and implement a program to monitor and audit compliance to policies and related controls.
- Take ownership of completing external security assessments with the assistance of IT support.
- Ability to provide security training and to implement security awareness programs.
- Support ISO 27001 implementation and compliance.
- Ownership for ISO 27001 certification (if applicable)
- Evaluates security incidents and responses.
- Evaluate security solutions and proposals when required.
- Chair the Risk and Security monthly meeting.
- Ownership of completing PCIDSS Self-assessment questionnaires.
- Facilitate risk awareness sessions and manage outcomes.
Collaboration
- Interdepartmental
- External legal and compliance entities
- Customers and clients
- Cyber security solution suppliers
Ideal requirements –
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- ISO 27001 qualification will be beneficial
- Auditing certificate will be beneficial
- 3 years experience in information security duties
- 5 years information technology experience to include computer and networking infrastructure, operating systems, application software development, regulatory compliance, risk management.
- Good understanding of security systems and applications.
- Experience in ISO 27001 implementation and management
- Experience in the payments / financial industry will be beneficial
Personal traits
- Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans
- Excellent writing skills especially, policy and procedure documentation
- Very good interpersonal relationship skills (ability to interact at all levels within the organisation)
- Accountability & action orientated
- Analytical and good problem-solving ability
- Resilience
- Work independently and effectively in a team
- Disciplined and self-managed
- The candidate must have the ability to travel, either locally (often using their own car) or elsewhere in the country
- Drivers license
General:
