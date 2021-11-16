Information Security Officer (CH721) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for an Information Security Officer.

Rationale for the new role –

As a Fintech company, the management of information security is critical component required to mitigate cyber security attacks and or breaches.

An Information Security Officer (ISO) role has been identified to support the need for focused information security requirements.

Responsibilities include

Provide and support information security vision and strategies.

Support internal auditing and implement a program to monitor and audit compliance to policies and related controls.

Take ownership of completing external security assessments with the assistance of IT support.

Ability to provide security training and to implement security awareness programs.

Support ISO 27001 implementation and compliance.

Ownership for ISO 27001 certification (if applicable)

Evaluates security incidents and responses.

Evaluate security solutions and proposals when required.

Chair the Risk and Security monthly meeting.

Ownership of completing PCIDSS Self-assessment questionnaires.

Facilitate risk awareness sessions and manage outcomes.

Collaboration

Interdepartmental

External legal and compliance entities

Customers and clients

Cyber security solution suppliers

Ideal requirements –

A relevant tertiary qualification

ISO 27001 qualification will be beneficial

Auditing certificate will be beneficial

3 years experience in information security duties

5 years information technology experience to include computer and networking infrastructure, operating systems, application software development, regulatory compliance, risk management.

Good understanding of security systems and applications.

Experience in ISO 27001 implementation and management

Experience in the payments / financial industry will be beneficial

Personal traits

Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans

Excellent writing skills especially, policy and procedure documentation

Very good interpersonal relationship skills (ability to interact at all levels within the organisation)

Accountability & action orientated

Analytical and good problem-solving ability

Resilience

Work independently and effectively in a team

Disciplined and self-managed

The candidate must have the ability to travel, either locally (often using their own car) or elsewhere in the country

Drivers license

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position