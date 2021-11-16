Intermediate Java Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an international gaming software company based in Cape Town, is looking for an intermediate Java developer to be a member of an agile development team working on innovative gaming solutions. Minimum Requirements:
- Java Development (proven experience)
- Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- GIT
- Rest Web Services
- JPA / Hibernate
- Database Design and Performance
- Microservices / Strong Modular Design
Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:
- MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
- Kubernetes
- Hazelcast
- J2EE Web Development
- NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
- PHP (WordPressModules)
- Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs
- HTML5 Module and Themes
- Phaser
- Ionic
- OpenFL
- C++
Key Performance Indicators
- Develop defect free code
- Function within an agile team
- Attend and contribute to daily standupsand other agile ceremonies
- Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements
- Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis
- Deliver on sprint commitments
- Contribute to team planning, discussionsand solution designs
- Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions
- Take guidance from and support the team lead
- Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead
- Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation
- Share knowledge with team members
- Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements
- Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments
Desired Skills:
- Java
- TDD
- Unit Testing