Intermediate Java Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an international gaming software company based in Cape Town, is looking for an intermediate Java developer to be a member of an agile development team working on innovative gaming solutions. Minimum Requirements:

Java Development (proven experience)

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

GIT

Rest Web Services

JPA / Hibernate

Database Design and Performance

Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo

Kubernetes

Hazelcast

J2EE Web Development

NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

PHP (WordPressModules)

Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs

HTML5 Module and Themes

Phaser

Ionic

OpenFL

C++

Key Performance Indicators

Develop defect free code

Function within an agile team

Attend and contribute to daily standupsand other agile ceremonies

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements

Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis

Deliver on sprint commitments

Contribute to team planning, discussionsand solution designs

Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions

Take guidance from and support the team lead

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead

Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation

Share knowledge with team members

Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments

Desired Skills:

Java

TDD

Unit Testing

