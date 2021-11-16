Intermediate Java Developer at Ntice Search

Nov 16, 2021

My client, an international gaming software company based in Cape Town, is looking for an intermediate Java developer to be a member of an agile development team working on innovative gaming solutions. Minimum Requirements:

  • Java Development (proven experience)
  • Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
  • Spring Framework / Spring Boot
  • GIT
  • Rest Web Services
  • JPA / Hibernate
  • Database Design and Performance
  • Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

  • MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
  • Kubernetes
  • Hazelcast
  • J2EE Web Development
  • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
  • PHP (WordPressModules)
  • Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs
  • HTML5 Module and Themes
  • Phaser
  • Ionic
  • OpenFL
  • C++

Key Performance Indicators

  • Develop defect free code
  • Function within an agile team
  • Attend and contribute to daily standupsand other agile ceremonies
  • Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements
  • Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis
  • Deliver on sprint commitments
  • Contribute to team planning, discussionsand solution designs
  • Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions
  • Take guidance from and support the team lead
  • Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead
  • Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation
  • Share knowledge with team members
  • Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements
  • Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • TDD
  • Unit Testing

