Intermediate Linux Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Systems Integration Specialist seeks a technically strong and self-driven Intermediate Linux Engineer whose core role will be taking charge of 2nd Line Linux System Administration support at customer sites. You will also be expected to deliver new infrastructure in support of initiatives and projects while providing technical guidance and mentorship to junior staff and assisting team members with OS Security Hardening. You must possess a tertiary qualification in an IT technical field, have 5 years ICT experience with 3 years being in Linux System administration, have administered enterprise-scale Unix/Linux environments, Vulnerability and Patch Management, Excel, in-depth hardware, system software, story and networking experience and experience in an incident/problem/change [URL Removed] for the 2nd Line Linux System Administration support at customer site.

Administer the Linux environment, deliver new infrastructure in support of initiatives, projects, monitoring and optimization of implemented systems.

Provide technical support services such as daily administration tasks, planning, installation, modification and maintenance to the client in alignment with the company standards.

Operate closely with customer to determine requirements and resolve problems.

Proactively provide technical guidance and mentoring to junior staff.

Contribute to continuous improvement and the adoption of best practices.

Assist team members with OS Security Hardening.

Resolve Service Affecting Incidents & RCAs to completion.

Monitor and improve the efficiency of support services.

REQUIREMENTS:Essential

Tertiary qualification in IT technical field.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in ICT, with at least 3 years in Linux System administration.

Experience administering enterprise-scale Unix/Linux environments.

In depth experience in hardware, system software, storage and networking.

Vulnerability and Patch Management.

Backup and recovery experience.

Excel and other related Microsoft Office products.

Comprehensive experience in an incident/problem/change environment.

Preferred

Grade 12 with Mathematics & Science.

Tertiary education in the ICT industry.

RHCSA / RHCE or similar qualification in Unix/Linux environment.

Advantageous –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related study.

ITIL Foundation Certified.

Advanced Shell Scripting experience.

Red Hat Satellite exposure.

Automation experience.

AWS Cloud.

Working knowledge of BMC Remedy.

ATTRIBUTES:

Apply analytical thought processes.

Encourage collaboration.

Holistic organisational understanding.

Good communication skills, verbal and written.

Excellent Time Management skills.

Good attention to detail

Resilience

Ability to work to tight deadlines / under pressure.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Linux

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position