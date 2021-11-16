IT Devops Engineer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

DEVOPS ENGINEER

WORK FROM HOME (US HOURS)

Purpose of the role:

An exhilarating challenge for a DevOps (Development/Operations) Engineer has become available at an organisation that is an innovative healthcare management company with its parent company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, and with its subsidiary local offices in San Francisco, CA.

About the Role

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer who is ready to make a difference, and who is ready to take on an adventure in creating innovative solutions to tackle some of the healthcare industry’s greatest challenges. You will be on a premier team with the smartest and brightest talent and together you will innovate the most cutting-edge software products. As the companies works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

The successful incumbent will work American hours (6pm to 3am Central African time)

Requirements:

B Sc in Engineering or Computer Science

Post graduate qualification preferred

4 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment)

Disaster recovery

Highly productive

Zone and Region failover

Experience Requirements:

4 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud /AWS/ Azure

4 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager

2 or more years deployingments with HELM and Terraform

3 or more years deploying Kubernetes

2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases

1 or more years of monitoring and alerting experience using Grafana and Prometheus

2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent

1 or more years deploying Kafka or other messaging

1 or more years using Debezium/ Grafana /Prometheus/ Greylog and HashiCorp Vault

1 or more years using HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

google cloud

aws

azure

helm

terraform

kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position