Java Developer

Nov 16, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • Any relevant IT Qualifications (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation

Outputs and Core Task:
Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions by:

  • Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the clients long-term direction
  • Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements
  • Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability, and availability into account
  • Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance
  • Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability
  • Responsible for roadmap for future changes
  • Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams, and deliverables to Business and other Architects
  • Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance

Knowledge:

  • Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g., .Net)
  • Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design
  • Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable
  • Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors
  • Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards, and UML models
  • Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies

Competencies:

  • Strong analytical & numerical ability
  • Problem solving skills, pragmatic
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication / interpersonal skills (including presentation and facilitation skills)
  • Influencing
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality orientation
  • Persistence; follow through
  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
  • Assertive leadership skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills
  • Coaching, Developing others

Learn more/Apply for this position