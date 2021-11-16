Java Developer

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Any relevant IT Qualifications (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation

Outputs and Core Task:

Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions by:

Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the clients long-term direction

Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements

Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability, and availability into account

Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance

Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability

Responsible for roadmap for future changes

Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams, and deliverables to Business and other Architects

Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance

Knowledge:

Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g., .Net)

Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design

Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable

Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors

Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards, and UML models

Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies

Competencies:

Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills, pragmatic

Conceptual thinker

Good communication / interpersonal skills (including presentation and facilitation skills)

Influencing

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Persistence; follow through

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Assertive leadership skills

Strong Interpersonal skills

Coaching, Developing others

