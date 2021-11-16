Java Developer

Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Any relevant IT Qualifications (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation
Outputs and Core Task:
Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions by:
- Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the clients long-term direction
- Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements
- Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability, and availability into account
- Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance
- Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability
- Responsible for roadmap for future changes
- Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams, and deliverables to Business and other Architects
- Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance
Knowledge:
- Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g., .Net)
- Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design
- Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable
- Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors
- Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards, and UML models
- Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies
Competencies:
- Strong analytical & numerical ability
- Problem solving skills, pragmatic
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication / interpersonal skills (including presentation and facilitation skills)
- Influencing
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Persistence; follow through
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
- Assertive leadership skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills
- Coaching, Developing others