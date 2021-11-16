Junior Software Engineer (CPT & JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Tech & Software Solutions Provider seeks the coding talents of an ambitious Junior Software Engineer whose core role will be solution implementation, interfacing with clients in order to configure software solutions to meet their needs. You will help deliver projects to clients from information gathering and with your team, design solutions and conduct solution configuration, system testing, user training, continuous improvement and [URL Removed] ideal candidate must be a Graduate preferably having a BSc/BEng/BCom/BA Degree in an IT related course with a 60% average and A or B pass for Matric Maths HG. You will require up to 2 years relevant work experience and any experience with software product configuration and support and SQL skills and standard scripting will prove beneficial. Travel may be expected between Cape Town and Joburg [URL Removed] and configure software to the business design and clients specific requirements.

Use low-code applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs.

Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit.

Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients.

Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns.

Solution design, build, test, support and improve.

Configure and test solutions with colleagues.

Involved with Unit and End-to-end Testing of solutions.

Deploy solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production.

Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement.

Develop technical designs and documentation.

Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Graduate up to 2 years experience.

Software product configuration and support experience an advantage.

SQL experience and standard scripting an advantage.

Desirable

B.Sc, B.Eng, B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), Degree with IT related subjects as majors. From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North-West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg. With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.

Matric results – A or B for Maths HG.

Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking.

ATTRIBUTES:

Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others.

Solves problems creatively and efficiently

Quality focussed.

Able to manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Can manage job pressure well.

Detail focussed as we work with sensitive data and critical business systems.

Pedantically accurate.

Ability to communicate very well with different people – interpersonal, written and public speaking.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Software

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position