Mid-Senior C# Back-End Developer (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced FinTech company seeks the coding talents of a Mid-Senior C# Back End Developer to design and implement solutions, enhance trading infrastructure while writing robust & well-tested code that meets business requirements. You must have 5+ years experience in FinTech with working knowledge of financial systems and markets. You will also require 5+ years working with the Microsoft stack and C#; 3-5 years SQL Server and 2 years WebSocket / Streaming Data. Your tech toolset must also include .NET Core, DevOps, EF Core, Azure, FIX Protocol, RabbitMQ, Apache Kafka/Azure Service Bus, Docker and Kubernetes. You must also be able to read and understand integration/API specifications and translate them into working [URL Removed] and implement solutions using C# in a demanding, face-paced environment.

Review and enhance existing trading infrastructure.

Build services that can scale horizontally using a Microservice architecture.

Integrate with existing services, firms or exchanges using the FIX protocol.

Liaise with global Application Development teams.

Write high-performing well-tested code that meets business requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack.

5+ Years – C#.

3-5 Years SQL Server.

2 Years WebSocket / Streaming Data.

1-3 Years – .NET Core, DevOps, Azure, FIX Protocol.

EF Core.

RabbitMQ, Apache Kafka or Azure Service Bus, Docker and Kubernetes.

Working knowledge of financial systems, knowledge of financial markets.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to read and understand integration/API specifications and translate them into working solutions.

Advantageous

SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) experience.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Senior

C

Learn more/Apply for this position