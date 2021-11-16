Project Manager (Recruitment)

Requirements:

Minimum of 15 years working experience

Minimum of 5 years experience in a Recruitment/Project Management Position

Strong organisational and project management skills

Industry knowledge of the Power Generation/Engineer Industry will be advantageous

Detail-oriented and strong communication skills

Responsibilities

Oversee all stages of the project recruitment

Provide timely status reports to stakeholders

Facilitation of the admin pertaining to company’s recruitment.

Support to recruitment team

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position