Project Manager (Recruitment)

Nov 16, 2021

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 15 years working experience
  • Minimum of 5 years experience in a Recruitment/Project Management Position
  • Strong organisational and project management skills
  • Industry knowledge of the Power Generation/Engineer Industry will be advantageous
  • Detail-oriented and strong communication skills

Responsibilities

  • Oversee all stages of the project recruitment
  • Provide timely status reports to stakeholders
  • Facilitation of the admin pertaining to company’s recruitment.
  • Support to recruitment team

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

