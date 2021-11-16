Scrum Master (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:YOUR expertise as a Scrum Master is sought by a rapidly growing niche Software Solutions provider to manage the successful delivery of projects, planning and executing the IT strategy while coaching the Dev team in an Agile environment. The ideal candidate should be knowledgeable in Scrum methodology with at least 3+ years experience working in a similar role and managing teams and projects. You must also have 5+ years experience working in an Agile environment with excellent managerial skills being able to deal with conflict and negotiate resolutions. The role is fully remote except for get togethers for strategy sessions, workshops, functions and team building events. If you are looking to be part of a great team with massive growth potential, APPLY NOW!DUTIES:

Manage the delivery of projects through the complete development lifecycle from inception to deployment, ensuring that delivery meets business and technical requirements and is within agreed time.

Establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders within the different business units, ensuring regular engagement in terms of understanding the business need, building shared understanding of the solution and providing status updates.

Understand the high-level technical architecture and be able to facilitate debate and drive decisions on appropriate solutions.

Effectively co-ordinate and work with the teams in development, operations and support in an Agile environment, providing project leadership and acting as the escalation point for all development issues specific to projects.

Monitor and drive progress through team meetings, Agile ceremonies, and report status proactively to the business.

Ensure Agile Philosophy is followed and create an environment conducive to self-managing and accountable teams.

Plan and execute IT strategy, resourcing, recruitment, capacity and performance.

Enforce training, knowledge management and transfer.

Communication channel between Product Owner and Developers.

Support and educate the Product Owner.

Effectively manage and develop relationships with key decision makers and stakeholders to achieve successful outcomes.

Manage Jira usage and processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years experience working in an Agile environment.

3+ Years Experience as a Scrum Master. Managing teams and projects.

Experience in Jira (Nice to have).

Excellent communication and people skills.

Strong managerial skills, the ability to make decisions, deal with conflict and manage different personalities.

Ability to facilitate and negotiate with multiple parties to bring about agreement and resolution.

Experience in stakeholder management and navigating the facets of an organisation.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Master

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position