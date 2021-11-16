Senior Full Stack Developer (part-time, 12-month contract) at Helen Wilson Recruitment

Our client is looking for an experienced and talented individual who is solution driven and ready to tackle complex technical problems to join their dynamic and entrepreneurial growing Logistics company.
We are looking for a self-motivated developer who can fit into an innovative team that uses initiative and who is a logical thinker and is attentive to detail.
Purpose:
This is strictly a part-time position requiring no more than 3 hours a day.
The purpose of the role is to interpret the business requirements so as to enable the design of specific functionalities or systems. In addition, the incumbent will be responsible for the completion of the development process and support thereof.
Essential Non-Negotiable Requirements:
Experience
5-7 Years work Experience as a Full Stack Software Developer including
3 Years Coding in an Appropriate Coding Language
2-3 years Database design and Management
Technologies Knowledge required
– HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, ReactJs, C#, MVC, MSSQL, .netcore, Azure cloud services
– Clear understanding of Design Patterns such CQRs, Abstract Factory, Singleton, Service Facade, SOA
– Able to implement unit tests and Integration tests
– Clear understanding of branching strategy such as Git Flow.
– Code Review and Pull Request Experience
Education
Minimum 2 Year Qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science
Responsibilities:
Develop Functionality
- Receive and analyse a request for the development of functionality and to determine the nature of the functionality
- Development and management of Server Database
- Develop the detailed design indicating the specific functionality to be developed
- Develop the functionality in accordance with the functional specification, architecture specification and coding standards
- Identify the need for new functionality during operational output.
- Analyse the user requirement specification to determine the development requirements.
- Conduct an impact study to determine the possible effect on the current and associated systems
- Test the functionality to ensure that it conforms to the functional specification
- Modify the functionality where necessary taking into consideration the impact on the system.
- Test the modifications in accordance with the policies and procedures and the functional specification.
- Implement the functionality on the live system
- Document the functionality for future reference purposes
- Develop functionality in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements.
- Develop functionality within the allocated time frame
Manage Change-
- Receive a request for the integration of new/modified products and services and analyse the request to determine the change management actions required
- Manage changes within allocated time frame.
- Schedule the changes in accordance with availability of resources
- Ensure that the relevant system preparation is completed prior to execution of changes
- Document the changes for future reference purposes
- Close the change request and work order in accordance with procedures
- Inform the relevant role players of the availability of the changes
- Manage changes in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements
OTHER SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Willing and able to work extended working hours as and when required
COMPETENCIES
- The ability to manage and maintain databases and reports
- Good analysis and design concepts
- A love for coding and development
- Understand the importance of the processes and procedures of company and document new and existing processes
- Good Communication skills
- Good Problem-Solving skills
- Initiative and Self Motivated
- Good team player
If you have not received any feedback from us within 5 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
By sending your CV along with other additional documents you give consent to HWR to process and retain your personal information for the current opportunity as well as for future opportunities