Senior Full Stack Developer (part-time, 12-month contract) at Helen Wilson Recruitment

Our client is looking for an experienced and talented individual who is solution driven and ready to tackle complex technical problems to join their dynamic and entrepreneurial growing Logistics company.

We are looking for a self-motivated developer who can fit into an innovative team that uses initiative and who is a logical thinker and is attentive to detail.

Purpose:

This is strictly a part-time position requiring no more than 3 hours a day.

The purpose of the role is to interpret the business requirements so as to enable the design of specific functionalities or systems. In addition, the incumbent will be responsible for the completion of the development process and support thereof.

Essential Non-Negotiable Requirements:

Experience

5-7 Years work Experience as a Full Stack Software Developer including

3 Years Coding in an Appropriate Coding Language

2-3 years Database design and Management

Technologies Knowledge required

– HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, ReactJs, C#, MVC, MSSQL, .netcore, Azure cloud services

– Clear understanding of Design Patterns such CQRs, Abstract Factory, Singleton, Service Facade, SOA

– Able to implement unit tests and Integration tests

– Clear understanding of branching strategy such as Git Flow.

– Code Review and Pull Request Experience

Education

Minimum 2 Year Qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science

Responsibilities:

Develop Functionality

Receive and analyse a request for the development of functionality and to determine the nature of the functionality

Development and management of Server Database

Develop the detailed design indicating the specific functionality to be developed

Develop the functionality in accordance with the functional specification, architecture specification and coding standards

Identify the need for new functionality during operational output.

Analyse the user requirement specification to determine the development requirements.

Conduct an impact study to determine the possible effect on the current and associated systems

Test the functionality to ensure that it conforms to the functional specification

Modify the functionality where necessary taking into consideration the impact on the system.

Test the modifications in accordance with the policies and procedures and the functional specification.

Implement the functionality on the live system

Document the functionality for future reference purposes

Develop functionality in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements.

Develop functionality within the allocated time frame

Manage Change-

Receive a request for the integration of new/modified products and services and analyse the request to determine the change management actions required

Manage changes within allocated time frame.

Schedule the changes in accordance with availability of resources

Ensure that the relevant system preparation is completed prior to execution of changes

Document the changes for future reference purposes

Close the change request and work order in accordance with procedures

Inform the relevant role players of the availability of the changes

Manage changes in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements

OTHER SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Willing and able to work extended working hours as and when required

COMPETENCIES

The ability to manage and maintain databases and reports

Good analysis and design concepts

A love for coding and development

Understand the importance of the processes and procedures of company and document new and existing processes

Good Communication skills

Good Problem-Solving skills

Initiative and Self Motivated

Good team player

