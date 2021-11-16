Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – R1m to R1 2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Cloud a term associated with going green and going efficient.
A scale up software hub with a core focus in the cloud platform space, are looking for their next razor sharp Senior Full Stack .Net Developer who can form part of their compact team dynamic in a fast-paced environment.
Fundamentals for this role include, handling delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. As an added bonus they follow a hybrid work model where you have the freedom & luxury to work from home but also be office based from time to time.
Heard enough? let’s chat.
Want to score a chat with us:
- 8+ years industry experience coding in the Microsoft stack
- C# .Net, .Net Core, Web API, SQL
- Patterns / Practices – SOLID principles
- Agile/ Scrum Methodologies
- Microsoft Azure experience
- Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript
- BSc Degree or Equivalent
Reference Number for this position is DB52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston & Semi-Remote offering a salary of R1m to R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge IT website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C# .Net
- .Net Core
- Web API
- SQL
- Angular 9+
- Typescript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree