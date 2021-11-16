Senior Full Stack .Net Developer with Azure – Semi-Remote/ Bryanston – R1m to R1 2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Cloud a term associated with going green and going efficient.

A scale up software hub with a core focus in the cloud platform space, are looking for their next razor sharp Senior Full Stack .Net Developer who can form part of their compact team dynamic in a fast-paced environment.

Fundamentals for this role include, handling delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. As an added bonus they follow a hybrid work model where you have the freedom & luxury to work from home but also be office based from time to time.

8+ years industry experience coding in the Microsoft stack

C# .Net, .Net Core, Web API, SQL

Patterns / Practices – SOLID principles

Agile/ Scrum Methodologies

Microsoft Azure experience

Angular 9+, Typescript, JavaScript

BSc Degree or Equivalent

Reference Number for this position is DB52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston & Semi-Remote offering a salary of R1m to R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C# .Net

.Net Core

Web API

SQL

Angular 9+

Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

