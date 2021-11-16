Senior .Net Developer – Sandton – R1.4m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a Fintech analysing Consumer spend through Artificial Intelligence.

You will join a strong team of innovative thinkers who are breaking international ground; You can expect to work the latest in tech within a company that promotes and rewards autonomy.

Requirements:

8+ yeas developing in the C# Microsoft stack

Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript,

Angular 5+

Azure experience or similar

Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS53487 which is a permanent, remote position offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum salary negotiable on experience. E-mail Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

MVC

JavaScript

Angular 5+

C# Microsoft stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position