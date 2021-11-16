Software Development Team Lead

Team Leader will ensure that all elements of client requirements are translated into executional delivery processes that deliver the team lead experience and the relevant/ detailed technical experience to assist with all delivery and execution

Must be able to adopt a flexible approach to their roles as we are a rapidly evolving and innovative organisation.

5+ Years working experience with .NET (C#.) using the .net core or asp.net frameworks Experience developing RESTful API’s in either C#, .NET webapi or NodeJS Express Front end development experience: Angular10, AngularJS, ReactJS, VueJS, ASP.NET MVC4/5, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap

Must have experience working with one of the following relational database type: Microsoft SQL 2016. MySQL, PostgresSQL Dev Tools: Visual Studio, VS Code, MSSQL Database Management Studio, MySQL Workbench Good knowledge of CI/CD (creation of build and release pipelines) using Azure Devops or Jenkins

Experience of people Leadership and ability to lead, drive and influence others (technical and soft skills)

Experience working in a SCRUM environment

Knowledge on building complex web applications (RESTful APIs, Security best practices, Scalability)

Excellent written and spoken English and communication skills

working with the following APLM tools: JIRA or Azure DevOps

Good understanding of SOLID principles in object-oriented & SOA design

Passionate about knowledge sharing and working with people

Able to work in a dynamic, fast paced environment

Able to communicate across all levels

Willing and able to lead by example

live the company vision to change people’s lives

having an impact on people’s lives by providing mentorship to young people Excited by tech – and concepts like the 4th Industrial revolution

Design and implement technical upskilling programme to enable candidates to become competent full stack junior developers

Upskilling, mentoring, and coaching of candidates during the programme. Manage work delivery across multiple delivery pods / client partners Accountable for the timely and quality delivery of the software development service offering

Establish technical competencies within the team and foster a strong working relationship with the partner client delivery teams Facilitate stand-ups, planning sessions, demos, and retrospectives during the technical onboarding programme Foster collaborative development, knowledge sharing coding best practise and standards Define, document and implement team KPAs Liaise with potential partner clients to discuss offering

Desired Skills:

.net

c#

RESTful APIs

Azure DevOps

Jira

scrum

SQL

NET webapi

NodeJS

AngularJS

ReactJS

VueJS

ASP.NET MVC4/5

HTML

CSS

Bootstrap

Microsoft SQL 2016. MySQL

PostgresSQL Dev Tools: Visual Studio

VS Code

MSSQL Database Management Studio

MySQL

Jenkins

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Team of almost 500 motivated people continues to work both on-site and remotely in a fluid and vibrant environment to tackle the challenges of a country where over 50% of young people are unemployed

Award Winner

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

