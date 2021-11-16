Software Development Team Lead

Team Leader will ensure that all elements of client requirements are translated into executional delivery processes that deliver the team lead experience and the relevant/ detailed technical experience to assist with all delivery and execution
Must be able to adopt a flexible approach to their roles as we are a rapidly evolving and innovative organisation.
5+ Years working experience with .NET (C#.) using the .net core or asp.net frameworks Experience developing RESTful API’s in either C#, .NET webapi or NodeJS Express Front end development experience: Angular10, AngularJS, ReactJS, VueJS, ASP.NET MVC4/5, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap
Must have experience working with one of the following relational database type: Microsoft SQL 2016. MySQL, PostgresSQL Dev Tools: Visual Studio, VS Code, MSSQL Database Management Studio, MySQL Workbench Good knowledge of CI/CD (creation of build and release pipelines) using Azure Devops or Jenkins
Experience of people Leadership and ability to lead, drive and influence others (technical and soft skills)
Experience working in a SCRUM environment
Knowledge on building complex web applications (RESTful APIs, Security best practices, Scalability)
Excellent written and spoken English and communication skills
working with the following APLM tools: JIRA or Azure DevOps
Good understanding of SOLID principles in object-oriented & SOA design
Passionate about knowledge sharing and working with people
Able to work in a dynamic, fast paced environment
Able to communicate across all levels
Willing and able to lead by example
live the company vision to change people’s lives
having an impact on people’s lives by providing mentorship to young people Excited by tech – and concepts like the 4th Industrial revolution
Design and implement technical upskilling programme to enable candidates to become competent full stack junior developers
Upskilling, mentoring, and coaching of candidates during the programme. Manage work delivery across multiple delivery pods / client partners Accountable for the timely and quality delivery of the software development service offering
Establish technical competencies within the team and foster a strong working relationship with the partner client delivery teams Facilitate stand-ups, planning sessions, demos, and retrospectives during the technical onboarding programme Foster collaborative development, knowledge sharing coding best practise and standards Define, document and implement team KPAs Liaise with potential partner clients to discuss offering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Team of almost 500 motivated people continues to work both on-site and remotely in a fluid and vibrant environment to tackle the challenges of a country where over 50% of young people are unemployed
Award Winner
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension