Business Analyst IT

Business Analyst

Data Analysis

Designing and developing documentation including procedures, process/ workflowflow diagrams,

work instructions and protocols for processes

Work with the development team in the development of new functionality

Assist with user testing and training

Document, track and provide updates on project status as well as participate inplanning and knowledge transfers

Write functional and technical specifications for new software development

Assist with system design solution

Ensure development/change process is followed

Analysing application to detect bugs/defects

Assisting Support team with escalations

Assisting support team to resoolve service requests

Working designing and implementing system improvements and enhancements

Writing clear business requirement doc

Desired Skills:

JAD

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

To-be process

As-is process

Requirements Gathering

data analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

– Family entreprenurial culture

– work hard play hard

– Fun , high energy environment

– low staff turnover

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

