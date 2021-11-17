Data Engineer – Cape Town – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Africa’s largest and one of the most technologically advanced retailers has an opportunity open for a Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

The purpose of the Data Engineer role in this role would be to provide input to the strategic direction of the team and its related activities, whilst ensuring sound integration and implementation as relevant, throughout the company partnering with a few stakeholders and cross-functional teams.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

6-7 years commercial experience

SQL

Hadoop

Spark

AWS

S3

ATHENA

EMR)

SDLC

FMCG experience (Highly advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Maintain a clear and aligned vision and mission statement for the data and acting as key input to the strategic direction of the division

Analyse and understand the functional business requirements as defined by the Business

Analysts, owners, and other stakeholders as input to understanding various stakeholders impacted by activities related to the data lab

Maintain technical architecture and technical documentation not residing with the architecture team

Ensure team members follow best practices and establish procedures for DevSecOps

Provide guidance on development patterns, establishing and maintaining standards

Provide strategic facilitation that culminates a short- and long-term roadmap with clear deliverable description, expectations, and timings

Present the latest projects, development patterns and techniques in knowledge sharing and community of practice sessions.

