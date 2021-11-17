DevOps Engineer

Provide monitoring/support/investigation/fault administration of our custom developed web applications. Analysis of failures and trends on applications. Automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery / integration / development, test-driven development, and agile best-practices. 24/7 Support within a digital environment.
- Monitoring, administration and support of custom applications running on various platforms such as Microsoft Windows & Linux, utilising Oracle/Microsoft SQL Databases in a production environment.
- Administration and Support of Application Server platforms such as Oracle Weblogic, Oracle Glassfish, Microsoft IIS, etc.
- Provide operational & business support for various applications running in an online production environment to ensure service is provided within customer Service Level Agreements.
- Monitor, log, investigate and resolve failures on transaction processing applications.
- Liaising with and provide assistance to customer representatives during problem resolution.
Provide accurate and clear verbal and written reporting for application failure investigations and resolution.
- Perform scheduled daily, weekly monthly support tasks.
- Perform investigations on application support techniques to continually improve operational support and simplify achievement of customer SLAs.
- Perform proactive analysis of failures and trends on applications in the Production environment and data to improve service levels.
- Conduct routine maintenance, upgrades and deployment of production applications (Business hours and After hours).
- Provide assistance and training to support team members.
- Perform after hours standby support on applications running in a production environment.
- Provide Tier2 technical application support to our call centre for our web based applications.
- Linux certification
Kubernetes certification
Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment
- 2+ years of experience in Linux based operating systems
- 2+ years of experience in Windows based operating systems
- 2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience
- Docker and Kubernetes (2 years’ experience)
- Experience in supporting digital or web-based applications.
- 1-2 years’ experience in 2 or more of the following:
- Oracle Weblogic Server administration
- Oracle Glassfish Administration
- IBM MQ Series Administration
Apache Web Server Administration
Knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management etc.
- Sound problem-solving exposure at application and business transaction level
- Commitment to routine as well as investigation/analysis work.
- Ability to understand and write SQL Database queries (Oracle/Microsoft SQL).
- Ability to solve medium to high complexity problems
- Self-motivated, proactive, taking ownership of problems through to completion.
- Candidate with a sense of responsibility to work on shifts and standby.
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Beginner Level Software Developer
- Problem solving skills
- Quick learner (short initial ramp up period
Desired Skills:
- Apache web server
- Oracle
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Linux
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Office Administration
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma