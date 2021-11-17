Don’t forget to vote in the Channelwise Awards

Calling all resellers … this week is your last chance to vote in the Channelwise Awards, and make you voice heard.

Voting closes at midnight on 19 November.

The Channelwise Awards give the nation’s resellers the opportunity to vote for the vendors and distributors that best supported them during the past year.

The survey for the awards encompasses six main categories – Infrastructure; Security; Networking; Printers and Peripherals; End User Devices; and Components and Accessories.

There is also the Customer Service Award where resellers can single out the distributors who go the extra mile for their partners.

The Channelwise Awards survey can be accessed HERE.