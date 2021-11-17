Fujitsu debuts smaller, more powerful FUTRO thin client lineup

Fujitsu today launches a new-generation thin client FUTRO lineup. The new slimmed-down devices introduce AMD Ryzen R1000 series processors to the range for the first time, delivering up to 20% better performance.

Compared to the previous generation, the latest Fujitsu Thin Client FUTRO S-series models come with increased memory capacity, plus fast, PCIe-based SSD drives. The flagship FUTRO S9011 has a sleek new case that is 28% smaller, taking up just 1,8 liters – while the discreet FUTRO S7011 and S5011 models have a total volume of just 0.9 liters.

Since they consume less energy, the new models also qualify for an upgrade from Bronze to EPEAT Silver status, complementing additional Energy Star and TCO energy-saving certification.

To enable all-in-one functionality, FUTRO models can be mounted discreetly behind a display. The fanless devices run silently and are ideal for environments such as hospitality and retail, where customers are served from desk- or counter-based agents.

What’s more, the new flexible I/O offers a wide range of optional interfaces, including a single USB-C cable to provide all power and connectivity. This guarantees less cable clutter and ensures a clean desk.

In financial services, thin clients are also widely used. They are especially popular in multi-monitoring scenarios such as trading desks. For these deployments, a powerful back-end server ensures lightning-fast response times. Since all processing happens at the back end, Fujitsu thin clients are secure, practical and convenient for hot-desking environments such as call centers and sales offices.

For enterprises looking to extend the lifetime of previous-generation devices while still giving users access to the latest technologies, Fujitsu also offers Thin Client conversion kits for both ESPRIMO desktop PCs and STYLISTIC and LIFEBOOK mobile devices, combined with virtual desktop servers.

Pricing and availability

The refreshed FUTRO lineup is immediately available to order from Fujitsu and via SELECT channel partners.