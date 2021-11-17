Intermediate C# Developer / Quantitative Analyst

Join a scale up fintech accelerating inter-banking transactions.

You will get your fingers entrenched in Bonds, Derivatives and Foreign Exchange Market.

A mathematical minded individual would be the ideal Developer to take things up a notch within this environment.

This predominately Microsoft environment punts cloud work and will definitely take your career to the next level using the latest in tech.

Requirements:

At least 1 to 5 years’ experience coding commercially. – C# Microsoft stack is key

The job calls for skills in C#, ASP.Net Core Blazor, and SQL Server

Python and Physics or engineering (Electronics or Chemical) background is a major plus

An interest in Quantitative Analysis

You can comfortably grasp complex problems and coding techniques

Knowledge of Azure cloud

Qualifications:

A Minimum of Honours BSc Degree Applied Mathematics/Statistics/Financial Mathematics or any other analytical degree equivalent

Desired Skills:

blazor

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

