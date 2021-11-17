Intermediate SQL Developer – Centurion – R350k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A highly automated and unique healthcare risk management facility that is the largest open medical scheme administrator in South Africa is currently in search for an Intermediate SQL Developer.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for performing complex data manipulation and analysis, as well as design and development of reporting and integration solutions to support the company and its clients.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

3 – 5 years of experience in data administration / data requirements extraction

SQL

Oracle

Postgre

Qlikview

Relational Database

PL/SQL

Responsibilities:

Review and analyse on-going customer requests

Perform problem resolution and root cause analysis along with recommending and implementing preventive techniques

Develop and foster a team atmosphere that exhibits teamwork within the department and with other departments and clients

Be responsive and timely with ad-hoc data requests

Be an engaged and productive member of the Agility Holdings Business Intelligence team, willing to work across roles and provide full support regarding software and products as needed

Mentor junior team members as needed

Additional responsibilities as required by management

Design, develop and maintain Power BI dashboards as required by management.

Assist on and provide analysis findings for proposals and proof of concepts as required by management

Generate SQL scripts as part of Data Warehouse ETL processes

