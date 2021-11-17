IT Field Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, is looking to hire an IT Field Engineer who will be reporting directly to the Service Manager. This position is based in the Gauteng Area.Purpose?Duties and Responsibilities

Resolve incidents on-site and remotely

Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PCs, Printers and peripherals

Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PCs Printers and peripherals

Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet)

Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016 and Server 2019

Roll out Hardware and Software

Participate in Customer IT projects

Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes

Participate as part of a team and individually

Available to work after-hours if required

Minimum Qualifications

Matriculation (Compulsory)

MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)

A+ and N+ (Advantage)

Valid Drivers License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)

Minimum Experience

3 Years Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support) Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012 Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet) Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician



Requirements

South African Citizen

Fully Bi-Lingual

Presentable with strong people skills

Contactable references

No Criminal Record and clean credit check

Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail

Salary Breakdown for the IT Field EngineerThis position is a permanent with a basic salary of [URL Removed] and 25000.00 including benefits such as medical aid, Quarterly KPI, training and travel allowance.

