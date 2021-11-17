IT Field Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, is looking to hire an IT Field Engineer who will be reporting directly to the Service Manager. This position is based in the Gauteng Area.Purpose?Duties and Responsibilities
- Resolve incidents on-site and remotely
- Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PCs, Printers and peripherals
- Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PCs Printers and peripherals
- Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet)
- Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016 and Server 2019
- Roll out Hardware and Software
- Participate in Customer IT projects
- Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes
- Participate as part of a team and individually
- Available to work after-hours if required
Minimum Qualifications
- Matriculation (Compulsory)
- MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)
- A+ and N+ (Advantage)
- Valid Drivers License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)
Minimum Experience
- 3 Years Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)
- Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems
- Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
- Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012
- Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
- Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
Requirements
- South African Citizen
- Fully Bi-Lingual
- Presentable with strong people skills
- Contactable references
- No Criminal Record and clean credit check
- Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service
- Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction
- Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail
Salary Breakdown for the IT Field EngineerThis position is a permanent with a basic salary of [URL Removed] and 25000.00 including benefits such as medical aid, Quarterly KPI, training and travel allowance.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Field
- Engineer