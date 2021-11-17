Linux/MS Desktop Support at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing provider of cutting-edge Legal Software Solutions seeks the technical ability of an ambitious Linux/MS Desktop Support to join its team. Your core role will be the facilitation of smooth IT operations by providing desktop hardware and application support as well as maintaining the office, LAN, select servers and related infrastructure. You will require Grade 12/Matric, at least 2 years work experience in a Desktop/Technical Support role and must possess a valid Drivers License and your own transport. Any Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Linux, VoIP/PBX experience will prove beneficial. Mostly remote but office attendance will be expected as [URL Removed] Support for the office and remote workers.

Administration and documentation of IT systems and equipment.

Procurement of office IT equipment, software, and services.

Administration of user accounts across internal IT systems.

Troubleshoot/Repair office IT equipment and software.

Administration, maintenance and evolution of the LAN.

Ensure reliable internet, VPN, Wi-Fi to all staff.

Maintenance and administration of the VoIP system.

User Security (antivirus, logins, permissions, drive encryption, office access).

Conduct regular audits on internal IT infrastructure, equipment, licenses, and systems.

1st Line Support for Office Maintenance: electricity, gates, alarm, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12/Matric.

Minimum 2 years experience in a Desktop Support or Technical Support role.

Drivers license and own transport.

Advantageous

AD/Microsoft 365 administration.

VoIP/PBX experience.

Linux system administration.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Linux

MS

Desktop

Learn more/Apply for this position