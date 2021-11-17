Mobile Developer

Job Purpose:

The purpose of the position of the Mobile Developer is to join a team of developers to develop and maintain an internal mobile app that is developed in Ionic/Angular with Cordova as a wrapping framework. This includes developing new features, maintaining the current code base and fixing bugs.

A mobile developer s focus will be the support of the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support), produce fully functional cross platform mobile applications through writing clean code, gather specific requirements and suggest solutions. They will write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions, troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance.

They will deploy and ship apps in the Android, Huawei and IOS app stores

They will design interfaces to improve user experience, be keen to research and suggest new mobile products, applications and protocols and ultimately stay up-to-date with new technology trends

Job Responsibilities:

Design and build Hybrid applications using Ionic Framework.

Publish Apps for Android, iOS and Huawei.

Troubleshoot and debug applications.

Optimize Apps for multi-devices (iPhone, iPad, Tablet and Smartphones).

Code using agile principles and methodologies.

Perform unit and integration testing before launch.

Ensuring the best performance and user experience of the application.

Cooperating with the rest of the development team to deliver well-architected and high-quality solutions.

Qualifications & Experience:

Grade 12 certificate or equivalent Level 4 qualification issued by SAQA.

Bachelors Degree in computer science or diploma in Information Technology.

Very good experience in Angular 2+, Ionic, React and Cordova/PhoneGap.

Minimum of 7+ years working experience.

You must have at least 5+ years APP Development experience.

You must have a track record of completing projects (large or small) and being an integral part of the team that completed the project.

Your work ethics and trustworthiness are extremely important.

You must be willing to work after normal working hours, if required.

Shipping and deploying apps in the mobile app store, i.e., Google play and IOS app store.

Expert knowledge of computer programming languages.

Expert knowledge of computer system design methods and techniques.

Experience of object-oriented programming (essential).

Front-end development including jQuery (essential).

Understanding of Ajax.

Understanding of PHP.

Experience of the full software development lifecycle: from requirements gathering and functional specification authoring, to development, testing and delivery (essential).

Ability to learn new programming languages quickly.

Expert knowledge of used operating systems (Mac OS essential).

Expert knowledge of standard development tools (VS studio, Postman, XCode).

Good knowledge of security and encryption.

Good know of Software design principles.

Excellent knowledge of software design patterns.

Performs work of high difficulty in designing, writing, editing, modifying, and debugging computer programs

Define functional specifications of the system for the appropriate hardware

Analysis of system, data and processes.

As new technologies emerge and impact our systems, expected to learn these technologies very quickly and resolve any problems involved in integrating new technologies with our systems

You will contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle, working closely with other developers part of the team.

Skills & abilities:

Required Technology Stack:

Experience with the following technologies: OOP MVC Database systems JavaScript jQuery JSON HTML CSS XHTML SOA Version Control (GIT/SVN, GITHUB) IIS & LINUX experience Capacitor OneSignal Deep linking Typescript REST/SOAP MS-SQL / MySQL CSS/CSS3 Stores Publishing Xcode AJAX advantageous PHP advantageous”



