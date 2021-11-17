Scrum Master at Capitec

Purpose Statement
To Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate more effectively within the bank by:
- Ensuring the optimal use / application of Agile practices and tools, and
- Driving the continuous improvement and Agile maturity of the feature teams during the facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, retrospective and review).
Experience
Minimum:
- Experience being a Scrum Master for at least 4-5years
- Proven experience in the application of one or more of the following:
- Agile values and principles;
- Scrum principles, practices and theory
- Kanban principles, practices and theory
- Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD (Acceptance Test Driven Development); ; TDD (Test Driven Development); Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Pair Programming; Automated Testing)
- Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)
Ideal:
- Experience being a Scrum Master for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.
- Relevant other Agile certifications (i.e. SAFe, PMI-ACP, ICA-ACC, CAL etc.)
- Experience as part of an Agile software delivery team in one or more of the following roles:
- Project / Programme Management
- Business Analyst
- Architect
- Software Development
- Product Owner
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Scrum or Kanban (CSM, KMP, PSM I)
Knowledge
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Planning, Reviews and Retrospective formats, removal of impediments and handling of bugs, etc.)
- Group facilitation approaches (i.e. conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.)
- Experience applying Agile methodologies: i.e. Scrum, Lean and Kanban,
- Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games.
- Must have in-depth understanding of all the Agile values and principles as well as roles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders
- Good knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.
Ideal:
- Capitec environment and Capitec Recipe.
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Presentation Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Consultation skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Persuading and Influencing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Relating and Networking
- Creating and Innovating
- Analysing
- Planning and Organising
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.