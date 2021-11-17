Senior React Developer at BET Software

Are you a JavaScript Guru that prioritises a healthy work/life balance? Does the idea of working for a brand that specialises in pushing boundaries to do the impossible excite you? Well, look no further! Our fast-paced environment requires the skillset of Senior React Developers to join our Team and apply their knowledge of JavaScript to create user interfaces that amaze! We are looking for ambitious, intelligent and innovative frontend developers with extensive experience using React and React Native to join our All-Star Team.

The successful masterminds need to have a passion for delivering high-quality products, with a deep customer focus and understanding, to create robust technical solutions. You will collaborate with a talented Team of backend developers and designers, building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.

If you enjoy seeing your work come to life, appreciate well-written code and are familiar with concepts like DRY, Fail Fast and SOLID, we want to get to know you a little better!

Minimum Requirements:

3+ years commercial experience with React.

5+ years JavaScript.

Solid knowledge of CSS, HTML and other front-end languages.

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model.

Thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles and frameworks.

State management experience with React Hooks & Redux.

Solid, working knowledge of writing unit tests (Jest, React-Testing Library).

Strong understanding of Unit Testing practice.

Experience with RESTful APIs.

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Advantageous:

Working in a Scrum / Agile environment.

Experience with Kubernetes.

Skills and competencies:

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written), interpersonal and customer care skills.

Strong research and attention to detail capabilities.

Creative and innovative demeanour.

Ability to work under pressure and in a fast-paced growing environment.

Strong listening and problem-solving skills.

Must have attention to detail and take accountability.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

React

Redux

Front-end

ReactJS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

BET Software is one of the most diverse betting software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa. Our multiskilled All-Star Team is responsible for providing ground-breaking software solutions on a global scale, while supporting high transactional volumes in a fast-paced industry. We offer a dynamic work environment and culture that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint, establishing BET Software as a leader in global markets. Interested? There’s a lot we can’t predict in this business, but one thing is certain: you’ll never be bored…so come along for the ride.

