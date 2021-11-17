Tarsus On Demand and Tarsus Distribution join SAtion

Tarsus On Demand and Tarsus Distribution, are partnering with the SAtion ecosystem to help drive digital transformation in South Africa’s small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) sector.

The goal is to catalyse economic development and job creation through accelerating digitalisation.

Launched on 14 June 2021, SAtion draws together stakeholders in the private and public sectors — including Business Unity South Africa, government, large businesses, SMMEs, industrialists, private investors, thought leaders, and educational institutions — to discuss, coordinate and implement Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) projects.

Under terms of the agreement, Tarsus On Demand will deliver an enabling platform and technology solutions that will help SMMEs to fast-track their digital transformation. Tarsus On Demand will work closely with its independent software vendor and managed service provider partners to help SMMEs in the digital enablement of their businesses.

Tarsus Distribution, meanwhile, will bring a community of ICT resellers, many of them SMMEs and black-owned companies, to the platform. They will partner with SMMEs in digital projects.

Anton Herbst, CEO of Tarsus On Demand, comments: “With digital technology reshaping the global economy, big business and industrialisation will not, on their own, be able to deliver all the jobs and growth we need to put our country on a sustainable path. Harnessing digital technologies and SMMEs is the key to creating tomorrow’s globally competitive, inclusive and shared economy.

“This isn’t a challenge any organisation or sector can address on its own – which is why we’re pleased to join hands with SAtion and work with its partners from the public and private sectors to drive digital progress among the country’s SMMEs. This partnership connects with one of our key purposes – working with industry partners to help SMMEs scale and succeed through digital technology.”

Gary Pickford, chief commercial officer at Tarsus Distribution, adds: “SMMEs today need access to digital technology if they are to be efficient and competitive in a changing world. We are excited about the opportunity to connect SMMEs with our reseller community, giving them access to partners who understand their business needs and can guide them on the long-term digital transformation journey.”

Dimakatso Matshoga, chief operations officer of the SAtion ecosystem, says: “To thrive in the post-pandemic recovery period and beyond, SMMEs will need to optimise costs, drive innovation, strategically collaborate for success, and enhance productivity.

“We are looking forward to working with Tarsus On Demand and Tarsus Distribution in helping SMMEs to harness 4IR technologies such as AI and the cloud to become more resilient, adaptable and competitive. And all this in order for these SMMEs to create further innovative enterprises and thus advance sustainable employment.”