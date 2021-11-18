Analyst Developer

Nov 18, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • New development:
    – Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
    – Provide estimates for application changes.
    – Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.
    – Develop changes in line with the application architecture antechnical standards.
    – Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
    – Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met.
    – Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
    – Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.
    – Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements.
    – Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.
    – Performing and managing regression testing
  • Production implementations:
    – Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.
    – Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.
    – Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.
  • Support:
    – Investigate production errors where required.
    – Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.
    – Technical support on applications
  • Collaboration:
    – Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.
    – Provide input to development standards and best practices.
    – Provide input to analysts and testers when required.

Requirements:

  • An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
  • B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
  • Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing
  • Experience in multi-threading
  • Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage
  • Experience in designing solutions
  • OOP / SOLID Design Principles
  • Solid understanding and experience implementing containerised solutions using:
    Kubernetes
    Docker
  • Understanding DevSecOps and working experience with some DevOps tools such as:
    Azure DevOps
    XL Deploy
    Bamboo
    Git
    JIRA
    – Experience in working with the following:
    .Net Framework (including .NET Core)
    C# Development Language
    C++
    ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms
    Angular
    HTML (including HTML5)
    CSS (including CSS3)
    JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
    MS SQL server
    Web Services (WCF) and API development
    XML / JSON data structures
    Test-Driven Development
    ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
    WEB APIs
    Agile and Scrum
  • Experience in working with high volume transactions
  • Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications

