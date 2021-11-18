Analyst Developer

Responsibilities:
- New development:
– Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
– Provide estimates for application changes.
– Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.
– Develop changes in line with the application architecture antechnical standards.
– Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
– Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met.
– Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
– Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.
– Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements.
– Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.
– Performing and managing regression testing
- Production implementations:
– Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.
– Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.
– Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.
- Support:
– Investigate production errors where required.
– Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.
– Technical support on applications
- Collaboration:
– Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.
– Provide input to development standards and best practices.
– Provide input to analysts and testers when required.
Requirements:
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
- B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
- Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment
- Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing
- Experience in multi-threading
- Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage
- Experience in designing solutions
- OOP / SOLID Design Principles
- Solid understanding and experience implementing containerised solutions using:
Kubernetes
Docker
- Understanding DevSecOps and working experience with some DevOps tools such as:
Azure DevOps
XL Deploy
Bamboo
Git
JIRA
– Experience in working with the following:
.Net Framework (including .NET Core)
C# Development Language
C++
ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms
Angular
HTML (including HTML5)
CSS (including CSS3)
JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
MS SQL server
Web Services (WCF) and API development
XML / JSON data structures
Test-Driven Development
ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
WEB APIs
Agile and Scrum
- Experience in working with high volume transactions
- Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications
