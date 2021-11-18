The Role: About the RoleWe are looking for a DevOps Engineer who is ready to make a difference in HealthTech, and who is ready to take on an adventure in creating innovative solutions to tackle some of the healthcare industry??s greatest challenges. You will be on a premier team with the smartest and brightest talent and together you will innovate the most cutting-edge software products. As The client works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic [URL Removed] and Experience: Education Requirements:
- S. in Engineering or Computer Science (or other STEM) ; Post-Secondary Education (STEM) preferred
Skills and Abilities requirements:
- 4 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment)
- Disaster recovery
- Highly productive
- Zone and Region failover
Experience Requirements:
- 4 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud /AWS/ Azure
- 4 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager
- 2 or more years deployments with HELM and Terraform
- 3 or more years deploying Kubernetes
- 2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases
- 1 or more years of monitoring and alerting experience using Grafana and Prometheus
- 2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent
- 1 or more years deploying Kafka or other messaging
- 1 or more years using Debezium/ Grafana /Prometheus/ Greylog and HashiCorp Vault
- 1 or more years using HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud
Key Accountabilities:
- Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers
- Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform
- Maintain CI/CD Pipeline
- Create and Maintain deployment scripts
- Maintain failover and disaster recovery
- Maintain high security of all data and subsystems
- Maintain databases
- Maintain Grafana
- Maintain Prometheus
- Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.
- Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.
- Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities