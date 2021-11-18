DevOps Engineer

The Role: About the RoleWe are looking for a DevOps Engineer who is ready to make a difference in HealthTech, and who is ready to take on an adventure in creating innovative solutions to tackle some of the healthcare industry??s greatest challenges. You will be on a premier team with the smartest and brightest talent and together you will innovate the most cutting-edge software products. As The client works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic [URL Removed] and Experience: Education Requirements:

S. in Engineering or Computer Science (or other STEM) ; Post-Secondary Education (STEM) preferred

Skills and Abilities requirements:

4 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment)

Disaster recovery

Highly productive

Zone and Region failover

Experience Requirements:

4 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud /AWS/ Azure

2 or more years deployments with HELM and Terraform

3 or more years deploying Kubernetes

2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases

1 or more years of monitoring and alerting experience using Grafana and Prometheus

2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent

1 or more years deploying Kafka or other messaging

1 or more years using Debezium/ Grafana /Prometheus/ Greylog and HashiCorp Vault

1 or more years using HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud

Key Accountabilities:

Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers

Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform

Maintain CI/CD Pipeline

Create and Maintain deployment scripts

Maintain failover and disaster recovery

Maintain high security of all data and subsystems

Maintain databases

Maintain Grafana

Maintain Prometheus

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.

Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities

