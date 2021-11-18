Intermediate Java Developer – Johannesburg – R700k to R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you passionate about being in the Financial Services sector and becoming one of the Top Dogs in Java Development, then we have the opportunity for you!

This Banking environment is currently looking for their next successor as an Intermediate Java Developer to join their expanding organization.

Requirements:

IT Degree/Diploma

Solid Java exp

Spring Boot

Webservices (Restful)

Redis, relational DBMS

Microservices

IDEs – IntelliJ

GIT

Docker

Kubernetes

OpenShift

Angular

JavaScript

AWS

Rancher

Reference Number for this position is KR51709 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R850 000k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

