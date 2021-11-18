IT DEVELOPER/DBA at Two-A-Day

Two-a-Day is seeking an IT Developer/DBA. The incumbent will be responsible for developing new systems/ database at Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Limited. The ideal candidate should be a motivated, a strong team player, well organized and have good problem-solving skills.

The key performance areas, performed within a team context, include:

System analysis and database design;

Develop applications, front and back-end;

Support applications;

Maintain and administer databases and Linux servers;

Project manage development projects, liaise with 3rd parties.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Diploma/Degree

DBA experience will be advantageous;

2-3 years of experience in Python development

Be bilingual (English and Afrikaans);

Linux/Django and degree will be advantageous;

Strong analytical skills and good communication skills;

Understand the concepts of other programming languages;

Sound logic and exceptional accuracy.

Experience in the agricultural industry advantageous.

Desired Skills:

DBA

Python

Linux/Django

agricultural

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Limited, situated in Grabouw, is actively involved in the packaging and cold storage of deciduous fruit and supplies internationally as well as locally. We are an employer that promotes equal opportunities.

