Obscure Technologies is Illumio’s primary African distributor

Cybersecurity specialist Obscure Technologies has been named a primary distributor in Africa for Illumio, which offers Zero Trust segmentation.

Obscure Technologies is a company comprised of cyber security experts specialising in brokering best of breed security solutions into the African market.

Illumio prevents lateral movement, effectively stopping the spread of ransomware, viruses, and cybercriminals by applying Zero Trust controls to applications, containers, clouds, data centres and endpoints. Illumio’s approach to Zero Trust delivers comprehensive visibility into application dependencies and provides the automated segmentation needed to reduce an organisation’s attack surface, contain cyberattacks and protect critical assets.

“The rise of ransomware and catastrophic breaches is accelerating adoption of a Zero Trust approach, and we are excited to partner with Obscure Technologies to protect organisations,” says Scott Walker, senior director of EMEA channel and alliances at Illumio. “By partnering with Obscure Technologies, organisations will be able to see their risk, contain attacks and ransomware, and secure their data with Zero Trust segmentation.”

Obscure Technologies MD, Justin Lee, says this is an exciting addition to the company’s comprehensive solution offerings. “The Zero Trust model of – ‘never trust, always verify’ – is regarded as the cornerstone of modern cybersecurity strategies. The addition of Illumio – a global leader in this field – is significant for us and further entrenches our position as a provider of world leading security solutions to the African market.”

Lee confirms Obscure Technologies is supplying Illumio products with immediate effect and throughout the continent.