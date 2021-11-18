Project Manager

Nov 18, 2021

BRIEF ROLE DESCRIPTION:

To implement an effective PM system within customer facilities and ensure SLA delivery.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPAs):

  • Design and determine project scope, objectives and timelines within client expected completion times
  • Project analysis and forecast on budget, resources and timeframe required for each project
  • Monitoring overall project progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary
  • Planning, monitoring, and tracking of projects progress against a set deadline and adjust as required
  • Establish communication and liaison schedule to update Client, relevant managers, stakeholders on project progress
  • Applying change control and document management process
  • Utilisation and application of industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout project execution
  • Manage project administration
  • Monitor and measure project progress and performance against Client/ BFM’s KPI standard and identify areas of improvement
  • Understand Vodacom HSE requirements and implementation during projects. Ensure HSE are in place and all required documentation are available to proceed with projects
  • Demonstrate and instill effective adherence to processes on infrastructure projects
  • Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions
  • Technical background and application in projects advantages
  • Collaborate with Technical manager to deliver on projects
  • Manage performance & conflicts within suppliers & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure
  • Responsible for feeding the communication channels to keep stakeholders informed
  • Deliver weekly feedback sessions to keep client updated on all projects

Candidate Requirements

  • National Diploma / Degree or B Tech in Engineering: Project management/Civil /Electrical / Mechanical or related formal qualification
  • Matric (Senior Certificate)
  • Valid SA Driver’s License
  • 5yrs relevant PM or engineering experience in maintenance engineering, CRM & Property Management
  • Project management & Property Management
  • MS Project, MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Project & MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP knowledge
  • OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management & Risk Management Systems

Desired Skills:

  • Supervisory Skills
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Project Management
  • Communication Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position