Project Manager

BRIEF ROLE DESCRIPTION:
To implement an effective PM system within customer facilities and ensure SLA delivery.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPAs):
- Design and determine project scope, objectives and timelines within client expected completion times
- Project analysis and forecast on budget, resources and timeframe required for each project
- Monitoring overall project progress and use of resources, initiating corrective action where necessary
- Planning, monitoring, and tracking of projects progress against a set deadline and adjust as required
- Establish communication and liaison schedule to update Client, relevant managers, stakeholders on project progress
- Applying change control and document management process
- Utilisation and application of industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout project execution
- Manage project administration
- Monitor and measure project progress and performance against Client/ BFM’s KPI standard and identify areas of improvement
- Understand Vodacom HSE requirements and implementation during projects. Ensure HSE are in place and all required documentation are available to proceed with projects
- Demonstrate and instill effective adherence to processes on infrastructure projects
- Explore and recommend innovative methods, based on best practices, in order to bring about cost-effective solutions
- Technical background and application in projects advantages
- Collaborate with Technical manager to deliver on projects
- Manage performance & conflicts within suppliers & effect corrective actions, in line with company policies/procedure
- Responsible for feeding the communication channels to keep stakeholders informed
- Deliver weekly feedback sessions to keep client updated on all projects
Candidate Requirements
- National Diploma / Degree or B Tech in Engineering: Project management/Civil /Electrical / Mechanical or related formal qualification
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
- Valid SA Driver’s License
- 5yrs relevant PM or engineering experience in maintenance engineering, CRM & Property Management
- Project management & Property Management
- MS Project, MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, MS Project & MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP knowledge
- OHS Act, ISO 9001 Quality Management & Risk Management Systems
Desired Skills:
- Supervisory Skills
- Negotiation Skills
- Project Management
- Communication Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma