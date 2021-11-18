Promote SMEs and stand a chance to win

MTN SA is calling on South Africans to promote their favourite local small business to stand the chance to win one of six R200 000 grand prizes – R100 000 for the content creator and R100,000 for the local business.

To enter, South Africans simply need to create a piece of promotional content that endorses their favourite local and small business. It can be a post, a tweet, a video, a jingle, or even an ad- anything that can be uploaded onto Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. Then tag MTNza and use #BigUpYourLocal.

#BigUpYourLocal is about using MTN’s platforms to create exposure for our nation’s small businesses that are doing sterling work, but don’t have budgets for their own advertising and publicity.

“From side-hustles to start-ups; from local laundromats, to plumbers, to small food establishments, to second-hand car dealerships, jewelers and carpenters, we want to see them all and help put them on the map for more customers,” says Jacqui O Sullivan, executive: corporate affairs at MTN SA.

Other prizes up for grabs, include devices, data and MyMTN Business connectivity packages, plus eight R10 000 runner-up prizes and R5 000 weekly for the best submission.

“This year has been about uplifting South Africans to get them going on their individual roads to success. Now we are focusing our attention to supporting small businesses, not just to keep their doors open, but to see them thrive. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economies and our country’s growth depends on them,” continues O’Sullivan.

Entries close at midnight on 31 December 2021, and winners will be announced mid-January 2022.