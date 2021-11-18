REACTJS SOFTWARE ENGINEER

ReactJS developers are front-end developers who build modern-day UI components to improvise application performance. They leverage their knowledge about JavaScript, HTML, CSS and work closely with testers, designers, web designers, and project managers to create a robust and effective application

Technical:- Leverage the inbuilt React toolkit for creating frontend features- Create data visualization tools, libraries, and reusable code for prospects- Integrate designs and wireframes within the application code- Monitor interaction of users and convert them into insightful information- Write application interface code with JavaScript- Enhance application performance with constant monitoring- Translate wireframes and designs into good quality code- Optimize components to work seamlessly across different browsers and devices- Good understanding of CSS libraries, GIT, Sigma, Adobe XD etc.- Proper user information authentication- Develop responsive web-based UI- Externalize branding and styling of micro frontends. Non-Technical:- Mentor React development team for proficiency in Java script technologies. – Constant interaction with other developer teams and design team to discuss UI ideas- A thorough review of applications needs and interfacing elements- Provide proper documentation and mockups for additions and changes in application

BACKGROUND REQUIREMENTS- Education: Formal Qualifications- Java Certification- BSc or higher in Computer Science or related field- Essential- x- Desirable- x- Work Experience:- Technical Skills- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, object model, DOM manipulation and event handlers, data structures, algorithms, JSX, and Babel- Complete understanding of ReactJS and its main fundamentals like JSX, Virtual DOM, component lifecycle, etc.- Preceding experience with ReactJS workflows like Flux, Redux, Create React App, data structure libraries- Understanding of RESTful APIs/GraphQL, HTML/CSS, ES6 (variables and scoping, array methods), code versioning tools like GIT, etc., popular frontend development tools, Jenkins CI/CD tools, DevOps, performance testing frameworks like Selenium, Mocha, Node + NPM- Angular and [URL Removed] experience beneficial- ECMA Script- HTML / CSS- Nodejs- Experience in Java Script testing and frameworks. – Highly proficient with Java Script language and its modern Es6+ syntax and features.- Proficiency with modern development tools like Babel, Webpack, Git, Maven and Jenkins.- Deployment into small docker images with rest back end services.- Role Based Access Control (RBAC) in Node with JWT.- Competence to translate business needs into technical requirements- Other Skills- Open-minded team player, willing to accept feedback and offer suggestions- Good time management, project management, communication, and interpersonal skills- Capability to write crisp and clear code based on guidelines and best practices- Willingness to learn modern-day tools and processes- Good problem-solving, troubleshooting skills- Creativity and accountability- Understanding of Domain Driven Design techniques and identification of bounded context- 5-10 years +

Desired Skills:

JAVA

JavaScript

DOM

algorithms

JSX

Babel

RESTful

HTML

GIT

ECMA script

Nodejs

Node

