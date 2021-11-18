Innovative financial services organisation seeks a Senior Business Analyst with related industry experience to lead the function of understanding business change needs, assessing the impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements and supporting the communication and delivery of those requirements to relevant parties.
Communications from this role must be accurate, objective, clear, concise, constructive, complete and timely. This role is required to work on multiple project types, i.e. Commercial Off the Shelf, New Development and Enhancements/Support. The Senior Business Analyst must be able to solve complex problems; take a new perspective using existing solutions; work independently and with minimal guidance.
Duties will include:
- Business Analysis Planning & Monitoring
- Requirements Elicitation, Analysis, Management & Communication
- Defining Assumptions, Constraints and Risks
- Solution Assessment and Validation
- Life Cycle Management
- Project Planning
Ideal candidates will hold a Degree/Diploma in a relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study, with a Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent, plus eight years’ experience in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment. Experience in a retail financial services environment, a clear understanding of SDLC (software development life cycle), agile development practices and the ability to mentor BA’s are prerequisites for the position.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Software Development Life Cycle
- Interface Analysis
- Non-functional Requirements Analysis
- Process Modelling
- Problem Tracking
- Data Modelling
- Decision Analysis
- Financial Services
- Root Cause Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree