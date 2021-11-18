Senior Business Analyst

Innovative financial services organisation seeks a Senior Business Analyst with related industry experience to lead the function of understanding business change needs, assessing the impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements and supporting the communication and delivery of those requirements to relevant parties.

Communications from this role must be accurate, objective, clear, concise, constructive, complete and timely. This role is required to work on multiple project types, i.e. Commercial Off the Shelf, New Development and Enhancements/Support. The Senior Business Analyst must be able to solve complex problems; take a new perspective using existing solutions; work independently and with minimal guidance.

Duties will include:

Business Analysis Planning & Monitoring

Requirements Elicitation, Analysis, Management & Communication

Defining Assumptions, Constraints and Risks

Solution Assessment and Validation

Life Cycle Management

Project Planning

Ideal candidates will hold a Degree/Diploma in a relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study, with a Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent, plus eight years’ experience in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment. Experience in a retail financial services environment, a clear understanding of SDLC (software development life cycle), agile development practices and the ability to mentor BA’s are prerequisites for the position.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Software Development Life Cycle

Interface Analysis

Non-functional Requirements Analysis

Process Modelling

Problem Tracking

Data Modelling

Decision Analysis

Financial Services

Root Cause Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

