Senior C# Integration Developer – REMOTE – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

New Work Just In: Join a SaaS hub disrupting the African Market, they have they eye set on the international area and are in process of getting there sooner than later.

You will work on an interoperable platform offering exposure to cutting edge tech within financial services including transactional and core banking.

As an Integration Developer you will build banking solutions & software integrations for leading Clients.

Requirements:

6+ years’ experience in system integration + application development

Experience in C#, .Net, SOAP/RESTful API, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), SQL

Expertise in OOP, Design Patterns

Hands on experience using DevOps tools – Git, CI CD, Jenkins, Bitbucket

Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ BSc Degree

