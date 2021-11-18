Senior Java Developer – Semi Remote – R650 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global and cutting-edge automotive industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team! Be part of a technical and functional next-generation team, where you will be using top of the market industry tools and collaborate regularly with stakeholders developing top tier projects.
You will be required to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and managing application incidents, problems, and incidents in line with the company’s Operations policies and standards
Experience with the following technologies:
- Spring Boot (mandatory)
- AWS Cloud Developer Associate Certification
- Spring Framework
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Docker
- Hibernate
- Developing on AWS
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
- Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
- Unit and integration testing using JUnit
Advantageous:
- Working on Agile Environment
- Database Migration Tools (Liquibase/Flyway)
- Micro Services Architecture
- DevOps
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)
- Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara)
- Terraform
- AWS CDK
- AWS CloudFormation
- AWS Serverless Framework
- Selenium
- Sonarqube
- Nexus
Reference Number for this position is GZ53968 which is a long-term contract position offering a contract rate of R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree