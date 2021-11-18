Senior Network Engineer with Cisco – REMOTE – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 18, 2021

A progressive and innovating IT business is on the search to onboard a seasoned, Senior Network Engineer with Cisco, who’ll join their networks and security team.

If you have a passion for technology, improving the standard and raising the bar, then the door of opportunity is open to you.

Requirements:

  • BSC Degree
  • Cisco
  • F5
  • Checkpoint
  • Solarwinds
  • Vmware
  • IBM
  • Lenovo
  • Mocrosoft
  • MS SQL
  • Oracle
  • Sybase
  • ManageEngine Application Manager
  • Splunk

Reference Number for this position is TRA53986 which is a Permanent and remote position, offering a cost to company salary of R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

