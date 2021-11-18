Senior Network Engineer with Cisco – REMOTE – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A progressive and innovating IT business is on the search to onboard a seasoned, Senior Network Engineer with Cisco, who’ll join their networks and security team.
If you have a passion for technology, improving the standard and raising the bar, then the door of opportunity is open to you.
Requirements:
- BSC Degree
- Cisco
- F5
- Checkpoint
- Solarwinds
- Vmware
- IBM
- Lenovo
- Mocrosoft
- MS SQL
- Oracle
- Sybase
- ManageEngine Application Manager
- Splunk
Reference Number for this position is TRA53986 which is a Permanent and remote position, offering a cost to company salary of R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- F5
- MS SQL
- Cisco
- IBM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree