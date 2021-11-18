Senior Network Engineer with Cisco – REMOTE – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A progressive and innovating IT business is on the search to onboard a seasoned, Senior Network Engineer with Cisco, who’ll join their networks and security team.

If you have a passion for technology, improving the standard and raising the bar, then the door of opportunity is open to you.

Requirements:

BSC Degree

Cisco

F5

Checkpoint

Solarwinds

Vmware

IBM

Lenovo

Mocrosoft

MS SQL

Oracle

Sybase

ManageEngine Application Manager

Splunk

Reference Number for this position is TRA53986 which is a Permanent and remote position, offering a cost to company salary of R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

