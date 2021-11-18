Senior SQL Developer at BET Software

BET Software is one of the most diverse betting software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing ground-breaking software on a global scale while supporting incredibly large transactional volumes in a fast-paced industry. Our multiskilled team is passionate about pushing boundaries to create world-class solutions. We offer a dynamic work environment that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint with the objective of establishing BET Software as a leader in global markets. Interested? There’s a lot we can’t predict in this business, but one thing is certain: you’ll never be bored.

BET Software is looking for a Senior SQL Developer To provide technical leadership as a Senior SQL Developer whose primary focus is to maintain and enhance BET Software’s MSSQL based database offering to ensure scalability/reliability and functionality of all databases. This role requires advanced T-SQL skills as well as the ability to mentor and guide junior team members. This role will report to the DBA Team Lead.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Responsibilities:

Database Design

Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.

Work with other Developers, Support and Production DBA’s to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.

Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.

Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within BET.

Set and maintain database standards including coding standards.

Designs, codes, tests, debugs, and documents database artefacts.

Create complex functions, scripts, stored procedures and triggers to support application development.

Responsible for the completion of development projects.

Works with support teams to investigate operational problems/system requirements.

Develops business cases, requirements and performance metrics as necessary.

Prepares detailed technical specifications documents.

Database Performance

Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.

Develop processes for optimizing database security.

Performance tuning of database systems and queries.

Create automation for repeated database tasks.

Be available for on-call support as needed.

Proactively find and resolve long-running queries and other Databases performance bottlenecks.

Initiative and Innovation

Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.

Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team’s performance and company bottom line.

Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.

Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.

Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the team and to the wider group.

Incorporates the new abilities into the day to day operational activities to improve the performance of products and systems.

Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.

Knowledge Share

Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.

Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.

Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Behavioural Outputs:

Adaptably Resilient

Adapts to change and is open to new ideas and willing to take on new responsibilities.

Able to handle pressure and can effectively adjust plans to meet changing needs/demands.

Changes his/her interpersonal style and approach based on the circumstances.

Adapts behaviour to maintain cooperative relationships with others.

Accepts changes to tasks, plans and procedures in order to align with the strategic direction of the organization and appropriately adjusts behaviour and activities to changing conditions.

Maintains a positive attitude in the face of change.

Decision Making Quality

Makes confident, timely, fact-based decisions drawing on a broad range of resources through collaboration with others.

Ensures others understand the decision before moving forward.

Considers short- and long-term implications of the decision.

Able to logically defend and explain judgements and decisions.

Takes steps to accurately define the problem before seeking a solution.

Bases decisions and evaluations on a careful and systematic review of relevant facts and information.

Resourceful and improving

Generates new ideas and challenges the status quo, takes the risk, supports the change and encourages innovation.

Searches for the opportunity to create new ideas and innovate or improve efficiencies wherever possible

Solves problems through questioning the status quo.

Skills and Experience:

5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.

5+years’ experience in MSSQL-all aspects.

Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.

Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.

Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.

Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.

Please note that only team members who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

MSSQL Database

Transact SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

