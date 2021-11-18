Senior SQL Developer at BET Software

BET Software is one of the most diverse betting software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing ground-breaking software on a global scale while supporting incredibly large transactional volumes in a fast-paced industry. Our multiskilled team is passionate about pushing boundaries to create world-class solutions. We offer a dynamic work environment that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint with the objective of establishing BET Software as a leader in global markets. Interested? There’s a lot we can’t predict in this business, but one thing is certain: you’ll never be bored.
BET Software is looking for a Senior SQL Developer To provide technical leadership as a Senior SQL Developer whose primary focus is to maintain and enhance BET Software’s MSSQL based database offering to ensure scalability/reliability and functionality of all databases. This role requires advanced T-SQL skills as well as the ability to mentor and guide junior team members. This role will report to the DBA Team Lead.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
Responsibilities:
Database Design
- Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.
- Work with other Developers, Support and Production DBA’s to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.
- Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.
- Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within BET.
- Set and maintain database standards including coding standards.
- Designs, codes, tests, debugs, and documents database artefacts.
- Create complex functions, scripts, stored procedures and triggers to support application development.
- Responsible for the completion of development projects.
- Works with support teams to investigate operational problems/system requirements.
- Develops business cases, requirements and performance metrics as necessary.
- Prepares detailed technical specifications documents.
Database Performance
- Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.
- Develop processes for optimizing database security.
- Performance tuning of database systems and queries.
- Create automation for repeated database tasks.
- Be available for on-call support as needed.
- Proactively find and resolve long-running queries and other Databases performance bottlenecks.
Initiative and Innovation
- Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.
- Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team’s performance and company bottom line.
- Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.
- Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.
- Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the team and to the wider group.
- Incorporates the new abilities into the day to day operational activities to improve the performance of products and systems.
- Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.
Knowledge Share
- Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.
- Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.
- Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge-sharing initiatives.
Behavioural Outputs:
-
Adaptably Resilient
-
Adapts to change and is open to new ideas and willing to take on new responsibilities.
- Able to handle pressure and can effectively adjust plans to meet changing needs/demands.
- Changes his/her interpersonal style and approach based on the circumstances.
- Adapts behaviour to maintain cooperative relationships with others.
- Accepts changes to tasks, plans and procedures in order to align with the strategic direction of the organization and appropriately adjusts behaviour and activities to changing conditions.
- Maintains a positive attitude in the face of change.
Decision Making Quality
- Makes confident, timely, fact-based decisions drawing on a broad range of resources through collaboration with others.
- Ensures others understand the decision before moving forward.
- Considers short- and long-term implications of the decision.
- Able to logically defend and explain judgements and decisions.
- Takes steps to accurately define the problem before seeking a solution.
- Bases decisions and evaluations on a careful and systematic review of relevant facts and information.
Resourceful and improving
- Generates new ideas and challenges the status quo, takes the risk, supports the change and encourages innovation.
- Searches for the opportunity to create new ideas and innovate or improve efficiencies wherever possible
- Solves problems through questioning the status quo.
Skills and Experience:
- 5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
- 5+years’ experience in MSSQL-all aspects.
- Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.
- Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
- Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
- Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.
Please note that only team members who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- MSSQL Database
- Transact SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration