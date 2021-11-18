Senior SQL Developer at BET Software

Nov 18, 2021

BET Software is one of the most diverse betting software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing ground-breaking software on a global scale while supporting incredibly large transactional volumes in a fast-paced industry. Our multiskilled team is passionate about pushing boundaries to create world-class solutions. We offer a dynamic work environment that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint with the objective of establishing BET Software as a leader in global markets. Interested? There’s a lot we can’t predict in this business, but one thing is certain: you’ll never be bored.

BET Software is looking for a Senior SQL Developer To provide technical leadership as a Senior SQL Developer whose primary focus is to maintain and enhance BET Software’s MSSQL based database offering to ensure scalability/reliability and functionality of all databases. This role requires advanced T-SQL skills as well as the ability to mentor and guide junior team members. This role will report to the DBA Team Lead.

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Responsibilities:

Database Design

  • Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.
  • Work with other Developers, Support and Production DBA’s to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.
  • Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.
  • Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within BET.
  • Set and maintain database standards including coding standards.
  • Designs, codes, tests, debugs, and documents database artefacts.
  • Create complex functions, scripts, stored procedures and triggers to support application development.
  • Responsible for the completion of development projects.
  • Works with support teams to investigate operational problems/system requirements.
  • Develops business cases, requirements and performance metrics as necessary.
  • Prepares detailed technical specifications documents.

Database Performance

  • Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.
  • Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.
  • Develop processes for optimizing database security.
  • Performance tuning of database systems and queries.
  • Create automation for repeated database tasks.
  • Be available for on-call support as needed.
  • Proactively find and resolve long-running queries and other Databases performance bottlenecks.

Initiative and Innovation

  • Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.
  • Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team’s performance and company bottom line.
  • Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.
  • Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.
  • Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within the team and to the wider group.
  • Incorporates the new abilities into the day to day operational activities to improve the performance of products and systems.
  • Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.

Knowledge Share

  • Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.
  • Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.
  • Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Behavioural Outputs:

  • Adaptably Resilient

  • Adapts to change and is open to new ideas and willing to take on new responsibilities.

  • Able to handle pressure and can effectively adjust plans to meet changing needs/demands.
  • Changes his/her interpersonal style and approach based on the circumstances.
  • Adapts behaviour to maintain cooperative relationships with others.
  • Accepts changes to tasks, plans and procedures in order to align with the strategic direction of the organization and appropriately adjusts behaviour and activities to changing conditions.
  • Maintains a positive attitude in the face of change.

Decision Making Quality

  • Makes confident, timely, fact-based decisions drawing on a broad range of resources through collaboration with others.
  • Ensures others understand the decision before moving forward.
  • Considers short- and long-term implications of the decision.
  • Able to logically defend and explain judgements and decisions.
  • Takes steps to accurately define the problem before seeking a solution.
  • Bases decisions and evaluations on a careful and systematic review of relevant facts and information.

Resourceful and improving

  • Generates new ideas and challenges the status quo, takes the risk, supports the change and encourages innovation.
  • Searches for the opportunity to create new ideas and innovate or improve efficiencies wherever possible
  • Solves problems through questioning the status quo.

Skills and Experience:

  • 5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
  • 5+years’ experience in MSSQL-all aspects.
  • Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.
  • Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
  • Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
  • Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.

Please note that only team members who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • MSSQL Database
  • Transact SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

