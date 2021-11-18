Systems Engineer IT

Education

B.Sc.Eng, B.Tech, B.Sc Comp Science or equivalent or [URL Removed] more focussed vs Microsoft

Technical background:

Network:

PCRF experience advantageous

PCEF experience advantageous

General network knowledge e.g. CCNA

Integration

Experience with SOAP & REST API usage advantageous

Software

Linux

SQL (MySQL, Oracle, Vertica)

Python with knowledge of Pandas, Flask/Django and Dash frameworks advantageous

Technical product development experience

Technical software/network support experience

ITIL qualification advantageous

Devops

Candidate must be technically oriented at a detailed level to be able to quickly fill knowledge gaps on the job.

Activities expected (across network, integration and software aspects):

Design & specify systems and processes:

Translate product requirements into Core network requirements

Implement new features

Test new features

Software related tasks

Automate scheduled reports

Simplify manual processes such as testing

Operate

Support product, IT and network service requests.

Manage Problems resulting in system / process improvement

Mine data to solve network issues & improve processes

Script data collection or automate internal processes for system management or fault finding purposes.

Attitudes:

Team player

Willing to learn

Likes problem solving

Uses initiative

Aspirations:

The ideal candidate should be interested in both IT and networking, but hopefully not only interested in IT. There would probably years of technical career growth in ENS – it would be sad to build someone up if they cannot maintain interest and leave.

Luisette Mullin

tel: [Phone Number Removed];

e-mail: [Email Address Removed]

website: [URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Linux

devops

integration

sql

networking

SOAP

API

Python

Pandas

Flask

Dash

Django

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Futuristic

Telecoms

Succesful

Large Player

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

medical

Learn more/Apply for this position