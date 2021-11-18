Technical Lead

Our client is currently seeking to appoint a Networks Technical Lead to join our Cape Town team. Working with the Computing Infrastructure Technical Lead, this individual will take overall technical responsibility for both business and science networks within the organisation. Minimum education requirement:

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or equivalent NQF 7 qualifications.

– Minimum required certification in CompTIA A+ Minimum work experience required:

– 7 years relevant technical networking and leadership experience Duties include (but not limited to):

– Play a hands-on technical and day-to-day role in the management and leadership of the company’s network department

– Ensure that the networks department effectively supports the business and engineering IT needs across all locations (CT, JHB, Karoo, HartRAO)

– Manage and plan office network infrastructure, including being the company interface to suppliers and managing procurement of related hardware and software

– Be available to advise key stakeholders in the area of networks

– Direct responsibility for company’s network (including telescope data) and primary network services including user authentication and authorisation and associated network infrastructure and communications

– Work with the security lead to help develop and implement a robust organisation wide security policy

– Take responsibility for FortiGate firewall management and updating firewall rules as required

– Provide second line support to IT help desk and technical support functions

– Assist in the move towards greater standardization for improved long term support across the project in particular alignment with the company’s requirements and adopted ISO frameworks

– Monitor, report and document networking systems

– Develop business justifications and cost/benefit analysis for network spend and compliance with project procurement policies for network equipment

– Take responsibility of asset management for network hardware and licencing The ideal candidate will have the following competencies: Ability to:

– assess and organise resources

– communicate complex information clearly and encourage commitment to learn in others

– display a strong networking and computing background

– display strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to motivate, negotiate, influence and build strong relationships Experience in:

– technical and performance management of a small team

– developing innovative solutions and contributing to strategic planning

– managing and controlling budgets, resources, funding and an understanding of financial management

– systems engineering environment Knowledge of:

– industry products, services and available solutions

– systems/services for software/hardware development and how they relate to each other

– Network architecture fundamentals, including high speed networks

– Network equipment, transceivers, cabling, physical network layer

– ITIL 3 or 4 Framework and ICT operations

– TCP/IP, IPv4, IPv6, Routing, DNS, DHCP, OSI Stack, WAN, VPN, OSPF, BGP, VRF, MPLS, Optical network transmission systems (DWDM)

– networking switch and router configuration – Cisco, HPE, Mellanox, Arista

– Linux operating system, Opensource software and networking tools would be advantageous

– Service delivery to customers

– applicable regulations and processes Additional notes: expertise in others including CCENT or CCNA

Desired Skills:

Application Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

