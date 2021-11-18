UI / UX Specialist

Are you a UI / UX Specialist looking for an exciting new opportunity? Here is your chance! Do you understand and write HTML 5 & implement styles using CSS 3? Can you implement nesting, media queries and mixing?

Be able to understand and write HTML5

Be able to understand and implement styles using the following

CSS 3 (Cascading Style sheet)



Writing styles in an external stylesheet per component





Box-model, CSS grid



SASS (Syntactically Awesome Style Sheets)



Must be able to implement nesting, media queries, mixing





Use of float, clear, positioning, flex box, variables



3rd party styles such as



Bootstrap





Grid layout







Custom tables

Version control system

Git



BitBucket

Basic AngularJS knowledge

About The Employer:

Tech Stack:

HTML 5

CSS 3

SASS

Bootstrap

Git

BitBucket

Angular JS

Apply today!

Learn more/Apply for this position