Are you a UI / UX Specialist looking for an exciting new opportunity? Here is your chance! Do you understand and write HTML 5 & implement styles using CSS 3? Can you implement nesting, media queries and mixing?
- Be able to understand and write HTML5
- Be able to understand and implement styles using the following
- CSS 3 (Cascading Style sheet)
- Writing styles in an external stylesheet per component
- Box-model, CSS grid
- SASS (Syntactically Awesome Style Sheets)
- Must be able to implement nesting, media queries, mixing
- Use of float, clear, positioning, flex box, variables
- 3rd party styles such as
- Bootstrap
- Grid layout
- Custom tables
- Version control system
- Git
- BitBucket
- Basic AngularJS knowledge
About The Employer:
Tech Stack:
- HTML 5
- CSS 3
- SASS
- Bootstrap
- Git
- BitBucket
- Angular JS
Apply today!