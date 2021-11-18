UI / UX Specialist

Are you a UI / UX Specialist looking for an exciting new opportunity? Here is your chance! Do you understand and write HTML 5 & implement styles using CSS 3? Can you implement nesting, media queries and mixing?

  • Be able to understand and write HTML5
  • Be able to understand and implement styles using the following
    • CSS 3 (Cascading Style sheet)
      • Writing styles in an external stylesheet per component
      • Box-model, CSS grid
    • SASS (Syntactically Awesome Style Sheets)
      • Must be able to implement nesting, media queries, mixing
      • Use of float, clear, positioning, flex box, variables
    • 3rd party styles such as
      • Bootstrap
        • Grid layout
        • Custom tables
  • Version control system
    • Git
    • BitBucket
  • Basic AngularJS knowledge

About The Employer:

Tech Stack:

